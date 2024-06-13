Body Composition Analyzers Market: USD 1.2B by 2029, 9.3% CAGR Boosted by Health Trends | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The body composition analyzers market, estimated at USD 0.8 billion in 2024 and projected to achieve USD 1.2 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 9.3%, is primarily driven by increasing health consciousness, escalating obesity prevalence, and advancements in technology. Key players such as Omron Corporation, Hologic Inc., and GE Healthcare play significant roles in this market. In 2023, GE Healthcare led the market with its cutting-edge medical imaging and diagnostic devices, leveraging its global distribution channel. Omron Corporation closely followed, renowned for its innovative and user-friendly health monitoring devices and strong commitment to research and development. Hologic Inc. secured the third-largest market share, specializing in advanced diagnostic solutions, particularly notable for its precision in bone density and body composition analysis.

Driving Force: Rising Prevalence of Obesity-Related Disorders

The escalating rates of obesity and associated metabolic disorders are propelling the demand for body composition analyzers. These devices offer detailed insights crucial for diagnosing and managing conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. With a surge in health consciousness, both individuals and healthcare providers are increasingly turning to body composition analysis for effective health management. This trend is poised to significantly accelerate the growth of the body composition analyzers market.

Restraining Factor: Availability of Alternative Analysis Methods

The expansion of the body composition analyzers market faces restraint due to the availability of alternative methods such as traditional BMI calculations and weighing scales. Despite being less precise, these alternatives are often perceived as more cost-effective or convenient, posing a challenge to the adoption of advanced body composition analyzers. Their widespread use and familiarity among consumers and professionals present a notable hurdle to the market's expansion.

Opportunity: Proliferation of Fitness Clubs and Wellness Centers

The increasing number of fitness clubs and wellness centers worldwide presents significant growth opportunities for the body composition analyzers market. These establishments are embracing advanced body composition analysis tools to provide tailored fitness and nutrition plans, enriching their service offerings. As more individuals engage in fitness and wellness programs, the demand for precise body composition measurement continues to soar, fostering market expansion.

Challenge: Limited Awareness in Developing Nations

A notable challenge to the growth of the body composition analyzers market stems from limited awareness about body composition analysis, particularly in developing countries. Many consumers and healthcare professionals remain unaware of its benefits compared to traditional metrics like BMI. This lack of understanding leads to lower adoption rates as individuals persist in relying on familiar yet less accurate methods. Consequently, expanding the market requires heightened education and awareness efforts to underscore the advantages of body composition analysis.

Leading Segment: Bioimpedance Analyzers Dominate Product Category

In 2023, the bioimpedance analyzers segment claimed the largest share in the body composition analyzers industry. This segment's prominence is primarily due to its widespread use in clinical settings for monitoring hydration, body composition, and diagnosing conditions like lymphedema.

Key Market Segments: Fitness Clubs and Wellness Centers Lead End-User Category

Among the various end-user segments such as hospitals & clinics, fitness clubs and wellness centers, academic & research centers, and home users, fitness clubs and wellness centers emerged as the frontrunner in 2023. The surge in consumer interest in health and fitness has prompted these establishments to invest in body composition analyzers, solidifying their dominance in the market.

Regional Dominance: North America Leads the Way

In 2023, North America secured the largest share in the body composition analyzers industry, outpacing other regions like Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. This dominance is fueled by the region's high prevalence of obesity and related health concerns, driving individuals to closely monitor their body composition, thus stimulating market growth.

Recent Innovations in the Body Composition Analyzers Industry

March 2024: InBody (South Korea) introduces its cutting-edge body composition analyzers, the InBody 380 and InBody 580, in the US, marking a significant advancement in body composition analysis technology.

July 2023: Omron Corporation (Japan) initiates the construction of a new facility in Chennai, India, aimed at bolstering its presence in the domestic market for home healthcare devices. This move also seeks to expand Omron's international manufacturing footprint, adding to existing sites in Japan, China, Vietnam, Italy, and Brazil.

October 2022: InBody Co., Ltd. (South Korea) collaborates with iLoveKickboxing (US), offering members access to precise biometric data including body fat percentage and muscle mass through the InBody App. This partnership empowers users to monitor their body composition changes over time, enhancing their fitness journey.

April 2022: InBody (South Korea) launches the BWA 2.0 body water analyzer in the US, a professional-grade device that builds upon the capabilities of the InBody S10. This innovation provides comprehensive insights into body water composition, catering to diverse user needs and preferences.

