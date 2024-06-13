Intracom Telecom Announces New CCO Appointment

ATHENS, Greece, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global technology systems and solutions provider, announced today the appointment of Mr. Kyriakos Vergos as Chief Commercial Officer of the Intracom Telecom Group, in line with management plans to further enhance the company's global footprint.

Mr. Vergos has held senior managerial positions in well-known telecommunications organizations, having led sales campaigns for start-ups and companies in high-growth and turnaround modes on all continents. His exceptional network of relationships, forged over years of working with Big Tech, MNOs/MSOs, and system integrators, has driven remarkable market penetration and revenue growth in wireless technologies, software, and professional services.

Mr. Kartlos Edilashvili, Acting CEO of Intracom Telecom, stated: "We are pleased to announce the appointment of Kyriakos Vergos as our new Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Vergos' assignment is a continuation of our Group's expansion strategy, aimed at creating a unified sales force to promote our solutions portfolio to the global market. I expect that Mr. Vergos' international experience and skills will significantly contribute to achieving this goal".

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global technology systems and solutions provider operating for over 45 years in the market. The company is the benchmark in fixed wireless access, and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Furthermore, the company is developing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance, having extensive knowhow and a proven track record in this industry. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom serves telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. The Group maintains its own R&D and production facilities and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information, visit www.intracom-telecom.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intracom-telecom-announces-new-cco-appointment-302172114.html