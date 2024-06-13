Kohler Co.: Kohler Design Center Showcases Woody De Othello's Art in Celebration of 'African Americans and the Arts'

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / In celebration of this year's Black History Month theme "African Americans and the Arts," our BLK Catalyst business resource group sponsored a new display at the Kohler Design Center in Kohler, Wisconsin, from Oakland-based artist Woody De Othello.

"We wanted to provide a platform to celebrate and honor the work of up-and-coming artists like Woody," said BLK Catalyst Culture Committee Lead Maya E. "After hearing how he wants to not only make art that is positive, but meaningful and healing, too, we knew we wanted to showcase his work for our fellow Kohler associates and the community."

De Othello is a former Arts/Industry artist-in-residence, where he spent three months in the Kohler Pottery in 2020 collaborating with skilled Kohler manufacturing craftspeople to explore forms and concepts not possible in his own studio. Arts/Industry, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is administered by the John Michael Kohler Arts Center and hosted by Kohler, inviting artists for residencies in the Kohler Co. manufacturing facility, giving them access to expert craftspeople and the materials used for toilets, sinks and faucets. Artists learn the skilled craftmanship of the factory artisans and expand their portfolio with new material sets and inspired works of art.

The displayed sculpture, titled "Starting Off," is part of a series of animated and cartoonish interpretations of everyday objects.

