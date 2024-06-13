Annual general meeting has been held in SciBase Holding AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the annual general meeting of 2024 was held in SciBase Holding AB (publ) (the "Company" or "SciBase"). Below follows a summary of the resolutions passed at the annual general meeting, which included the election of Jesper Høiland and Robert Molander as new members of the board of directors and the election of Jesper Høiland as new chairman of the board of directors.

The annual general meeting resolved:

to adopt the profit and loss statement and the balance sheet and the group profit and loss statement and the group balance sheet for the financial year 2023;

that SEK 202,523,429 shall be carried forward in new account and that no dividend shall be paid;

to grant the board members and the CEOs discharge from liability for the financial year 2023;

that the board of directors shall consist of four ordinary members without deputy members and that a registered accounting firm shall be elected as auditor;

that the fees payable to the board of directors for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting shall be SEK 404,000 for the chairman of the board and SEK 135,000 to each of the other ordinary board members (who are not employed by a larger shareholder in the Company), as proposed by the Company's major shareholder, and that fees payable to the auditor is to be paid in accordance with approved invoices;

for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, to re-elect Diana Ferro and Thomas Taapken as board members and to elect Jesper Høiland and Robert Molander as new board members, to elect Jesper Høiland as new chairman of the board of directors and to re-elect the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) as auditor for the Company, with Magnus Lagerberg as auditor-in-charge;

to adopt principles for the appointment of a nomination committee (same principles as previous year); and

to authorize the board of directors to increase the share capital through issuance of new shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures. Through issuances resolved upon with support from the authorisation - with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights - the number of shares issued, or number of shares created in connection with exercise of warrants or conversion of convertibles, shall correspond to not more than a 20 per cent dilution of the share capital and the number of shares and votes in the Company after such issue(s).

Information regarding the newly elected board members' education, experience, assignments and independence can be found on the Company's website https://investors.scibase.se/en/governance/annual-general-meeting.

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com. All press releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases .

