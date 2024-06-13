VRdirect Unveils VRXF File Format Revolution at AWE Expo

Transforming Enterprise VR Experience Across Different Platforms

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / In the midst of a booming demand for virtual reality (VR) solutions at the enterprise level, VRdirect (www.vrdirect.com) has announced today a game-changing innovation, the debut of the VRXF - Virtual Reality eXchange Format.

Introducing the Virtual Reality eXchange Format (VRXF)

This groundbreaking technology (VRXF) is poised to set a new benchmark for creating and sharing VR projects across various platforms, unifying the fragmented VR market.

"VRXF, the result of extensive experience in developing immersive experiences, aims to simplify and standardize the creation, distribution, and playback of Virtual Reality projects across multiple devices and platforms," said Theo Makola, CTO of VRdirect.

The VRXF file format, now under VRdirect's owned patent in the United States, pledges to significantly simplify the transfer and use of VR projects across various devices, from VR headsets to mobile phones, tablets, and web browsers. This advancement represents a giant leap in overcoming ecosystem incompatibilities, a major obstacle to VR adoption in the enterprise sector.

"Our goal was crystal clear - to forge a universally adaptable VR framework that fosters seamless integration and interaction across all platforms," remarked Dr. Rolf Illenberger, CEO of VRdirect. "With VRXF, enterprises can harness VR technology more efficiently, ensuring a smoother, more cohesive digital transformation."

Key highlights of the VRXF file format include:

Universal Compatibility: Guarantees accessibility and usability of VR projects across a broad spectrum of devices and operating systems.

Patented Technology: VRdirect holds exclusive rights to this pioneering technology, setting a new industry standard.

Seamless Integration: Hardware partners are encouraged to embed the VRXF format into their operating systems, streamlining access for enterprise users.

Enhanced Efficiency: Streamlines the creation, editing, and sharing of VR projects, mirroring the transformative impact of Adobe Acrobat's PDF files.

This announcement not only underscores VRdirect's dedication to innovation but also positions VRXF as a potential global standard akin to the ubiquitous PDF. It embodies our commitment to delivering solutions that not only address current market demands but also anticipate future trends and challenges.

Visit VRdirect's booth (#508) at AWE USA 2024 Expo in Long Beach, California, to experience the VRXF file format firsthand through live demonstrations and interactive sessions.

VRXF marks the next step in VRdirect's evolution since its 2018 inception, making it an industry veteran in this rapidly evolving sector. VRdirect's software solutions have empowered companies to create and share VR projects effortlessly. The VRdirect Studio enables easy creation without expert skills, and projects can be shared globally in real time using the VRdirect Cloud and VRdirect Player for Smartphone, Tablet, Browser-/Website, or VR headsets. VRdirect also made headlines in 2024 by introducing cutting-edge generative AI features into its software, eliminating the need for secondary equipment or detailed programming to capture and build 360° scenes with a camera.

The company's clients include major enterprises like Siemens, Nestle, Porsche, Deutsche Telekom, and a lot more around the world.

