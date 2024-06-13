France's Sunology says its new Play Max system is "the world's first plug-and-play station with an integrated modular battery. "From pv magazine Spain Sunology has launched Play Max. It said it is "the first plug-and-play station with an integrated modular battery in the world" and claimed that it can be installed "in two minutes. " The new system features a 450 Wp double-glass solar panel with 108 tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells and a 700 Wh modular battery, for up to five extra hours of daily solar power. It provides complete modularity, enabling connection of up to two battery ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...