France's Sunology says its new Play Max system is "the world's first plug-and-play station with an integrated modular battery. "From pv magazine Spain Sunology has launched Play Max. It said it is "the first plug-and-play station with an integrated modular battery in the world" and claimed that it can be installed "in two minutes. " The new system features a 450 Wp double-glass solar panel with 108 tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells and a 700 Wh modular battery, for up to five extra hours of daily solar power. It provides complete modularity, enabling connection of up to two battery ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...