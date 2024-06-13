Who: Project Management Institute (PMI), the leading authority in project management, joined by PMI's CEO Pierre Le Manh, PMP, and CMO Menaka Gopinath, CAPM, and other, esteemed certified project professionals.

What: Project Management Institute will join the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to demonstrate professional project skills that equip creative leaders to drive the best execution in the future and make a lasting impact. Today's creative agencies are on the hook to prevent crises, create pop culture moments, and execute complex campaigns, and organized marketers are almost seven times (or 649%) more likely to report success than their peers (source: CoSchedule). They harness the power of project management to move rapidly at the speed of culture and have strong interpersonal skills that drive new levels of collaboration.

In a series of live events, PMI will unveil the breakthrough project skills it helps professionals sharpen during their work in some of the world's most complex industries. Delegates will learn how they can use these same project management skills to boost creative output and bridge the gap between creativity and execution, to inspire a new generation of creative professionals. The project skills activations include:

Daily 1:1 Mentoring Sessions: All delegates including next-generation creatives, rising leaders, and executives are invited to book daily 60-minute 1:1 mentoring sessions with Project Management Professional (PMP) certified project managers, 9am-6pm in The Hub with Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Adjunct Professor London Monty, PMP, and Vice President of Project Management for Jellyfish Matt Austin, PMP.

The Cannes Lions School: Group Session: Level Up Your Projects and Career: Expert Advice from the Project Management Institute on How to Develop a New Superpower, Monday, June 17 at 2pm. The session will be led by LuAnn Piccard, PMP, 2024 PMI Board Chair and Professor and Department Chair University of Alaska Anchorage, and Jennifer Tharpe, PMP and PMI Director, will engage students, and the next generation of creatives.

The Female Quotient Equality Lounge: PMI CEO Pierre Le Manh will speak on the panel "Beyond Strength: Men Leading with Heart," Thursday, June 20 at 4pm.

ADWEEK House: PMI CMO Menaka Gopinath will present on the topic, "Marketing Around the World: How Global News and Trends Influence Brand Strategy," Tuesday, June 18 at 3pm.

CMO Accelerator: PMI CMO Menaka Gopinath will open the dinner event, Monday, June 17 at 7pm at the Majestic Hotel.



When: Monday, June 17- Friday, June 21, 2024

Where: The Palais,Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Cannes, France

PMI's 1:1 Mentoring Sessions: The Hub, The Palais

The Cannes Lions School: Rotonde

The Female Quotient Equality Lounge

ADWEEK House

CMO Accelerator: Majestic Hotel

Why: The need for creative professionals with project skills is growing. According to PMI's Talent Gap report, the global economy needs 25 million new project professionals by 2030. To close the talent gap, 2.3 million people will need to enter project management every year just to keep up with demand.

"Finding the path for unleashing creativity to change the world requires a bridge and that bridge is effective project management," said PMI President CEO Pierre Le Manh, PMP. "At Project Management Institute, we are dedicated to equipping creative leaders with the tools and knowledge to drive project success and make a lasting impact."

"Effective project management is the backbone of successful creative campaigns," said Menaka Gopinath, Chief Marketing Officer of PMI. "Engaging with the Cannes Lions community is an amazing way for us to show how project management skills support successful creative projects, which drive value, impact and growth in this industry. In such a competitive industry, enabling both creativity and execution is now an urgent priority. That's why PMI Educational Foundation is offering 50 Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) scholarships for training and exam prep, to support up-and-coming talent from The Cannes Lions School. Empowering delegates with project skills is the future of the creative industry."

About the Project Management Institute (PMI)

PMI is the leading authority in project management, committed to advancing the project management profession to positively impact project success. We empower professionals to excel in project management practices through our growing global community, knowledge sharing, and best-in-class certifications-driving positive change in organizations and communities. Since 1969, our unwavering mission has been to advocate for the profession by offering life-long learning and connections to sharpen high-demand skills. Today, PMI provides professionals at every stage of their career journey with the globally recognized standards, online courses, thought leadership, events, and tools they need to succeed. With more than 300 chapters around the world, PMI members can network, find mentors, access career opportunities, and learn from peers, working together to drive greater impact.

Visit us at www.pmi.org.

PMI Trademarks

Project Management Institute and PMI are registered trademarks of Project Management Institute, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240613061937/en/

Contacts:

Dina Morton, dina.morton@pmi.org