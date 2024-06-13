Heston Capital Pty Ltd: Heston Capital Closes Defensive Growth Fund

Heston Capital Closes Defensive Growth Fund to New Investors Following Exceptional Returns

Heston Capital Pty Ltd, a leading investment firm renowned for its innovative strategies and consistent performance, announces the closure of its Defensive Growth Fund to new investors, effective immediately. This decision comes in response to the overwhelming demand fueled by the fund's exceptional returns over the past twelve months.

The Defensive Growth Fund, managed by Heston Capital's team of seasoned professionals, has consistently outperformed market benchmarks, delivering impressive results amidst challenging economic conditions. The fund's success is attributed to its robust investment strategy, which prioritizes capital preservation while seeking growth opportunities across various market sectors.

"In light of the unprecedented interest and substantial inflows from existing investors, we have made the strategic decision to close the Defensive Growth Fund to new investors," said Mr. Oliver Hart, Fund Manager at Heston Capital. "This action aligns with our commitment to safeguarding the interests of our current investors and maintaining the fund's integrity and performance objectives."

Despite the closure to new investors, existing shareholders will continue to benefit from Heston Capital's unwavering dedication to delivering strong risk-adjusted returns. The firm remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the highest standards of transparency, diligence, and fiduciary responsibility.

Heston Capital assures its existing investors that the closure will not impact the ongoing management or performance of the Defensive Growth Fund. The firm will continue to leverage its expertise and resources to navigate evolving market conditions and identify lucrative opportunities on behalf of its clients.

About Heston Capital: Heston Capital is a leading investment firm specializing in innovative strategies designed to deliver consistent, long-term returns for its clients. With a focus on capital preservation and risk management, Heston Capital employs a disciplined approach to investment management, leveraging extensive market expertise and rigorous research to identify compelling opportunities across global markets.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Mr. Patrick Fay (Public Relations Officer)

Heston Capital Pty Ltd

Email: patrick.fay@hestoncapital.com

Web: www.hestoncapital.com

Tel: +44(0)20 8144 2256

SOURCE: Heston Capital Pty Ltd

View the original press release on accesswire.com