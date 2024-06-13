Bronx Neighborhood Housing Services: Bronx NHS Hosts Upcoming 2024 Affordable Housing Fair to Empower Community

BRONX, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / The Bronx Neighborhood Housing Services (Bronx NHS) is gearing up to host its highly anticipated Affordable Housing Fair 2024 on Saturday, July 13. The event aims to offer actionable solutions to the housing challenges facing Bronx communities.

The latest Housing Risk Chart from The Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development highlights that Bronx community districts 1-7 and 12 rank among the top 10 for high eviction filings, rent-burdened households, and tenant-initiated housing court cases, among other issues. Bronx NHS has been at the forefront of efforts to provide equitable access to affordable homeownership by mobilizing resources to empower residents and address these challenges directly.

"Affordable housing is not just about roofs over heads; it's about stability, opportunity, and community resilience," asserts Gladstone Johnson, interim executive director of Bronx NHS. "Our fair isn't just an event-it's a catalyst for change, a platform for empowerment, where all residents can benefit--whether it's securing funding and a real pathway to own your home, making crucial repairs, or simply ensuring you can keep your home, you'll find it all right here, directly from the experts."

The Affordable Housing Fair 2024: A Gateway to Homeownership

The fair, sponsored by Chase Bank, promises a plethora of resources and guidance for renters, landlords, first-time home buyers, and current homeowners alike. From workshops on home buying strategies to insights on obtaining grants and mortgage financing, attendees will have access to a wealth of information to turn their homeownership dreams into reality.

"We have a wealth of resources and opportunities to make homeownership dreams come true," Johnson continues. "If you have any questions or concerns, we're here to help you with the answers! Let's get started."

A Collaborative Effort for Community Empowerment

The event will feature representatives from Chase Bank, mortgage lenders, real estate agents, insurance agents, attorneys, home inspectors, and more, offering personalized assistance and advice. Additionally, esteemed guests including New York State Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, Senator Jamaal T. Bailey, and NYC Council Member Kevin C. Riley will be present to engage with attendees and address community concerns.

Redefining Possibilities: Grants, Raffles, and Beyond

Bronx NHS will provide information on grants up to $100,000 through the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development's HomeFirst Program, as well as private grants up to $10,000. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in a raffle for prizes, including an HD TV provided by J. Carol Marketing.

About Bronx Neighborhood Housing Services CDC, Inc.

Bronx Neighborhood Housing Services CDC, Inc. is a revered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to empowering Bronx residents through financial education, counseling, grants, and affordable loans. With a mission to promote investment and self-sufficiency, Bronx NHS collaborates with stakeholders to preserve and enhance Bronx neighborhoods for generations to come.

Join Us at the Affordable Housing Fair 2024

Date: Sat., July 13, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: 1451 East Gun Hill Road, Bronx, N.Y. (at the corner of Gun Hill Road and Adee Avenue)

Admission: Free

For more information, visit www.bronxnhs.org.

Join us as we pave the way for brighter futures and stronger communities at the Affordable Housing Fair 2024!

Contact Information:

J. Carol Marketing, Inc.

Jenise Richardson

917-809-9922

jenise@jcarolmarketing.com

SOURCE: The Bronx Neighborhood Housing Services

View the original press release on accesswire.com