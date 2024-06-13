London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - Money20/20 is the global financial conference and the platform for content, sales, and networking. This event gathers thousands of C-level executives in Amsterdam to spend three days sharing experiences among market players. From June 4th to June 6th, 2024, Sends and other leading fintech, crypto, marketing, legal companies met in the Netherlands for the annual conference.

Money20/20 runs shows not only in Europe but also in Bangkok (Asian region) in April and in Las Vegas (USA) in October. During the year, organizers set up major fintech conferences around the world.

'Being a part of the fintech community is vital for the Sends Company. We find offline networking and international events to be a component of our success and progress. That is why our team is a regular visitor to the local meetings in London and global-scale events,' commented Alona Shevtsova, owner of the Sends Company.

Money20/20 Europe typically attracts around 6,000 to 7,000 attendees. The conference is known for its Innovation Halls and Startup Pitches, where emerging companies and startups present their latest products and technologies to potential investors and partners.

'Attendees have numerous opportunities to network through organized events, informal gatherings, and networking spaces. We can call it a prime venue for forging partnerships and collaborations. Money20/20 is not just a conference, but a pivotal event in the global financial services calendar,' said Anastasiia Pervushyna, Director/MLRO.

It is worth mentioning that the Sends company will also participate in London Fintech Week 2024, which will take place next week in London. Sends offers financial solutions such as Internet acquiring, currency exchange, multicurrency business accounts and more.

