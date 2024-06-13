Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, today held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") followed by an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") in Antwerp, Belgium.

At the AGM of Azelis Group NV (the "Company"), 86.63 of all shares entitled to vote were represented.

The AGM approved for the fiscal year 2023 the payment of a gross dividend of (rounded) 0.22 per share, net (rounded) 0.15 per share after deduction of Belgian withholding tax of 30% 1. The ex-dividend date will be June 28th, 2024, record date July 1st, 2024, and the dividend (coupon no. 3) will be payable as of July 2nd, 2024, via our paying agent KBC Bank NV.

All other proposed resolutions were approved as well, including:

the ratification of the appointment by co-optation of AU-R-ORA BV with permanent representative Anna Bertona as executive director of the Company for a term expiring at the AGM approving the annual accounts for the financial year ending on December 31st, 2024;

- the appointment of Mr. Kåre Schultz as non-executive and independent director of the Company for a term of 4 years, expiring at the AGM approving the annual accounts for the financial year ending on December 31st, 2027; he will serve as chair of the Board of Directors, as member of the Audit- and Risk Committee and as well as member and chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee;

- the appointment of Mrs. Melanie Maas-Brunner as non-executive and independent director of the Company for a term of 4 years, expiring at the AGM approving the annual accounts for the financial year ending on December 31st, 2027; she will also become member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee; and

- the renewal of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Bedrijfsrevisoren BV as statutory auditor for a new term of 3 financial years ending at the end of the general shareholders' meeting that will resolve on the approval of the annual accounts for the financial year ending December 31st, 2026.

The presentations of the Chair of the Board of Directors and of the CEO and CFO will be made available on the Shareholders Meeting section of the Azelis corporate website.

At the EGM, 85.99 of all shares entitled to vote were represented.

The EGM approved to bring forward the statutory date of the annual General Meeting to the second Thursday of the month of May at eleven hours (11:00 CEST).

The minutes of the AGM and the EGM, including all the resolutions and voting details, will be made available on the Azelis corporate website within the legal deadline.

1 Lower withholding tax rates may be applicable depending on the specific situation of each shareholder.

