Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
BREAKING NEWS: POSITIVE KLINISCHE STUDIE UND EXPERTEN STEIGEN EIN
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.06.2024 18:24 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Accure Acne, Inc.: Accure Acne and Quanta System Announce Commercial Partnership in the EU to Broaden Adoption of The Accure Laser

Access to Quanta System's Distribution Network Will Allow EU Clinicians to Acquire the Groundbreaking Accure Laser System

BOULDER, Colo., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accure Acne, Inc. (www.accureacne.com), a pioneer in innovative acne treatment solutions, announced today that Accure and Quanta System will expand their successful partnership, enhancing access to the revolutionary Accure Laser System in Europe. Quanta will leverage its robust distribution platform to provide clinicians across the EU with this new acne treatment method.

Accure Acne Logo

"Our partnership with Quanta has been foundational for Accure," commented Christopher Carlton, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Accure Acne, Inc. "Expanding this relationship to accelerate our access to the EU marketplace is exciting. Quanta's commercial expertise and success history should yield significant impact this year."

The Accure Laser System employs the 1726 nm laser wavelength with proprietary technology to control thermal gradient depth, maximizing impact on the sebaceous gland. This AcneTech breakthrough includes a unique pulsing algorithm, integrated temperature monitoring, and precise automated control. During a limited commercial release, several European providers have reported compelling clinical outcomes. The Accure Laser achieved the first-ever CE 0123 Mark certification for a 1726nm-based device for treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory acne vulgaris and has received FDA clearance for treatment of mild to severe inflammatory acne vulgaris.

"I have used the Accure Laser for over a year with excellent, consistent results," added Christine Dierickx, MD, Founder of Skinperium Cosmetic Dermatology in Luxembourg. "Patients are seeking non-systemic acne treatments with strong outcomes. I'm pleased to see Accure and Quanta expand access to this device in Europe."

"The Accure Laser offers an exciting opportunity for our commercial partners," said Girolamo Lionetti, CEO of Quanta System. "We've partnered with Accure from the beginning and are proud to enhance our mission to bring revolutionary technology to clinicians, impacting patients' lives."

About Accure Acne, Inc.

Accure Acne, Inc. is dedicated to developing revolutionary solutions for eliminating acne, addressing its social, psychological, physical, and economic impacts. We pioneer transformative solutions to meet this unmet need, positively impacting patients and providers worldwide. Learn more: www.accureacne.com

Contact: Haigo Manukian - haigo@accureacne.com

About Quanta System SpA

Quanta System SpA, an Italian company, has been a leader in laser systems for surgery, dermatology, aesthetic medicine, and art conservation for nearly 40 years. Part of El.En. SpA, Quanta innovates to meet professionals' needs, enhancing patient care globally.

Contact: Carolina Crepaldi - carolina.crepaldi@quantasystem.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165157/Accure_Acne_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accure-acne-and-quanta-system-announce-commercial-partnership-in-the-eu-to-broaden-adoption-of-the-accure-laser-302172212.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.