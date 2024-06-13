Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.: Douglas A. Motley Elected to Taylor Bank Board of Directors

BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank") today announced that Douglas A. Motley has been elected to the Board of Directors of both companies.

Doug Motley is a real estate investor, entrepreneur, and business leader who has successfully co-founded several companies in his career. In his two decades in real estate, he has overseen the investment of more than $500 million in capital across multiple real estate investment strategies and across multiple market cycles. Prior to entering the real estate industry, he held various corporate strategy and finance related positions at MBNA America Bank.

In addition to his business endeavors, Doug is active in a number of charitable and professional organizations. He is currently a Governor-appointed member and Chair of the Council on Housing for the State of Delaware, he serves on the Finance Committee for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Delaware, and is a member of the Bayhealth, Inc. Board Business & Investment Committee. Professionally, he is a member of the Urban Land Institute, CFA Society of Philadelphia, and the Private Equity CFO Association.

"We are delighted to welcome Doug Motley to the Board of Directors. His vast financial and leadership experience will bring valuable insights to the Board as we continue to enhance products and services for our customers and build stockholder value. Doug's market knowledge, community involvement and professional affiliations will also bring tremendous value as we increase our market presence in Sussex County, Delaware", commented Taylor Bank President & Chief Executive Officer, Raymond M. Thompson.

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 11 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.

Contact:

Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer

410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

