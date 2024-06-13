Dow Inc.: Five Dow Products Secure Six 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards

Products recognized in the Sustainable Innovation or Sustainable Product categories

SILASTIC SST 2650 Self Sealing Silicone honored in both categories

MIDLAND, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Dow (NYSE:DOW) has been honored with six prestigious 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards. This recognition from The SEAL Awards demonstrates Dow's commitment to drive innovation in sustainability and environmental stewardship.

All the Dow technologies recognized this year represent innovations in silicones chemistry. Among the recipients, SILASTIC SST 2650 Self-Sealing Silicone won in both the Sustainable Product and Sustainable Innovation categories.

"We are thrilled to receive these accolades, which highlight our ongoing commitment to sustainability and innovation," said A.N. Sreeram, senior vice president, Research & Development, and chief technology officer at Dow. "Every one of these SEAL awards underscores our mission to be the world's most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. We will continue to collaborate with our customers and partners to deliver high performing sustainable solutions that make a positive impact on society and the environment."

The Dow innovations recognized in the Sustainable Innovation category of the 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards were:

DOWSIL ACP-3089 Antifoam Compound is an all-in-one solution with more efficient chemistry, better performance and is a more sustainable option for the pulp industry.

SILASTIC SST 2650 Self Sealing Silicone is a 2-part ambient curing silicone elastomer designed to form a self-sealing layer on the inner surface of a tire, providing outstanding sealing performance following puncture allowing for the driving of long distances without loss of tire pressure.

The Dow innovations recognized in the Sustainable Product category of the 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards were:

DOWSIL 2080 Resin is suitable to make powder form silicone modified polyester resin, thus improving heat resistance performance, film appearance and durability of powder coating.

DOWSIL IE-9100 Emulsion enables durable and sustainable water-repellent outdoor and performance apparel.

Emulsion enables durable and sustainable water-repellent outdoor and performance apparel. DOWSIL 991 Silicone High Performance Sealant is a low-modulus elastomeric alkoxy sealant specifically designed to prevent staining of porous substrates such as natural stone and minimize streaking on metal panels and glass to improve building aesthetic performance.

SILASTIC SST 2650 Self Sealing Silicone was recognized with an award in this category as well.

The SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through their business sustainability awards and environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing their own environmental impact campaigns. The business sustainability awards recognize companies for their industry leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

