Disclosure in accordance with the AMF recommendations

Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners SA (Paris:ANTIN) held its Annual Shareholders' Meeting today in Paris, under the chairmanship of Alain Rauscher, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer (the "Meeting

The shareholders, who represented 97.72% of voting rights approved all the resolutions presented, and in particular:

approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for 2023

decided on the distribution of an amount of €0.71 per share. Given the interim payment of €0.32 per share made on 16 November 2023, the balance of the distribution, i.e., €0.39 per share, will be paid on 19 June 2024 (ex-date: 17 June 2024)

renewed, for a period of three years, the terms of office of Alain Rauscher, Mark Crosbie and Mélanie Biessy, and renewed, for a period of two years, the term of office of Ramon de Oliveira. The Board of Directors is thus composed of six members, three of whom are independent, with 3 women and 3 men and 4 Directors of foreign nationalities

approved the 2024 compensation policies for the corporate officers, as well as the various components of the compensation paid or awarded to the corporate officers for 2023

approved the renewal of authorisations granted by previous shareholders' meetings to provide the Board of Directors with a range of suitable tools to deploy incentive schemes to Antin employees.

The Board of Directors met after the Meeting and decided in particular:

to re-appoint (i) Alain Rauscher as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer and (ii) Mark Crosbie as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors

to continue the liquidity agreement with BNP Paribas Arbitrage.

Alain Rauscher invited the shareholders to the 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 11 June 2025.

The results of the votes are available on the Company's website www.shareholders.antin-ip.com, section "Shareholders' Meetings

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €31bn in Assets under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 220 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240613404317/en/

Contacts:

Media

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: media@antin-ip.com

Shareholder Relations

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com

Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57

Gabriel Jabès: +33 (0)6 40 87 08 14