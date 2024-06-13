MAXHUB's XCore Kit Pro for Microsoft Teams Rooms Secures the Red Dot Award

Introducing the newly certified bundles, expanding solutions for spaces ranging from small to medium-sized rooms.

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXHUB, a global leader in integrated communication and display solutions, is excited to announce that its XCore Kit Pro, along with two UC devices for Teams Rooms, has been honored with the prestigious Red Dot Award. This recognition underscores MAXHUB's commitment to innovation and quality in creating products that enhance communication, presentation, and collaboration.

The launch of the MAXHUB XCore Kit Pro, along with the newly certified XT10-WS kit, significantly expands MAXHUB's portfolio for Teams Rooms. This enhancement now delivers exceptional solutions tailored for both small and medium-sized rooms.

MAXHUB XCore Kit Pro for Meeting Rooms of All Sizes

The MAXHUB XCore Kit Pro is a Microsoft Teams Rooms video conferencing solution designed for meeting rooms of all sizes. This Teams Rooms kit features an 11.6-inch touch console and a compute unit powered by a 12th generation Intel® Core i5 processor. As a premium version of the MAXHUB XCore kit, it offers built-in wireless content sharing and wired 4K sharing, providing a comprehensive and user-friendly video conferencing experience. The MAXHUB XCore Kit Pro is currently undergoing a series of stringent Microsoft compatibility and certification processes, with plans to be certified in Q3.

MAXHUB XT10-WS Kit for Small and Focus Rooms

Building upon the XCore Kit's base, the recently certified MAXHUB XT10-WS Kit includes the superior UC BM35 Speakerphone and UC W31 USB Camera. Designed to meet the varying audio and video requirements of users, this package offers a versatile and fluid collaboration experience suitable for any small space or focus room.

MAXHUB Pivot for Easy Remote Device Management

To simplify deployment and management for IT professionals, every device in the MAXHUB XT series for Teams Rooms can be accessed through MAXHUB device management tool Pivot. It enables effortless monitoring, control, and remote updating of all room devices, streamlining operations for enhanced efficiency.

3-Year Warranty and Local Support for Seamless Workflow

The MAXHUB product portfolio, including the XT series for Teams Rooms, comes with a 3-year advanced replacement warranty and local support. This ensures a seamless user experience and uninterrupted workflow while accommodating cost-balancing needs.

MAXHUB's expansion of its cost-effective Teams Rooms solution offers customers a broader array of versatile options tailored to their unique meeting room requirements. Additionally, MAXHUB presents a versatile range of display options, encompassing ratios from 21:9 to 16:9 and available in multiple sizes, providing an elegant and compact solution to convert BYOD rooms into fully equipped Teams Rooms.

"Winning the Red Dot Award 2024 for our XCore Kit Pro, highlights MAXHUB's steadfast dedication to innovation and quality," said Darren Lin, Vice General Manager, MAXHUB Global Business. "Our goal is to inspire and foster meaningful connections. Our exclusive status as the supplier of a complete array of self-developed unified communication and interactive display solutions sets us apart. With twenty years of research and development, along with strong supply chain management, our MAXHUB XT series offers customers options that significantly lower the barriers to accessing the Microsoft Teams Rooms experience."

Discover the newest MAXHUB XT series tailored for Microsoft Teams Rooms, showcased at InfoComm US (June 12-14, 2024, Las Vegas Convention Center) and London Tech Week (June 10-12, 2024, Olympia, London).

Looking ahead to 2024, MAXHUB's roadmap promises an even broader range of product formats to cater to diverse enterprise needs. To learn more about MAXHUB products for Microsoft Teams Rooms, please visit https://www.maxhub.com/en/xt-series/ .

About MAXHUB

MAXHUB is a global leader in integrated communication and display solutions. MAXHUB creates a technology hub where inspiration has the freedom to grow into meaningful connections. Centered around integration, MAXHUB provides next-level integrated solutions for people to communicate, present, and collaborate. MAXHUB, where inspiration moves ahead. For more information about MAXHUB, visit www.maxhub.com.

