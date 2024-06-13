Inspira Financial Named One of Chicago's Fastest-Growing Companies of 2024

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Inspira Financial, a leading provider of health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions, has been recognized by Crain's Chicago Business as one of the fastest-growing companies of 2024. Ranked as one of Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50, the annual list recognizes Inspira's record growth, strong, mutually beneficial relationships with accountholders, clients, and partners, and its strategic investment in new products and services to help more people plan, save, and invest for a brighter future.

Inspira is ranked number 35 on this year's Fast 50 list, moving up from ranking number 45 on the 2023 list. Inspira joins Chicago companies that demonstrated strong organic growth, acquisitions, and expansion, and has now been named to the list for seven consecutive years.

"We've rapidly expanded over the last few years, achieving record growth. Just last year, Inspira completed six acquisitions, strengthening our position as a health, wealth, retirement, and benefits leader," said Inspira CEO Dan Laszlo. "We couldn't grow like this without our people. They're excited about helping clients, account holders, and partners achieve their goals, and their knowledge and experience help us simplify the complex, addressing today's health and wealth needs and challenges."

Acquisitions to bring in key capabilities in health and benefits and add scale to Inspira's existing retirement business line are not the only examples of its growth. In early 2024, then as Millennium Trust Company and PayFlex, the companies rebranded as Inspira Financial, unifying a diverse portfolio of technology-enabled solutions under a single purpose-driven brand. Focused on enriching lives and providing better outcomes for all, Inspira offers a complete set of solutions that can help employers increase employee engagement and retention, help people meet their unique health and wealth goals, and protect their hard-earned savings.

Since 2007, Crain's Fast 50 list has spotlighted Chicago-area companies in a variety of business areas. To be considered, companies must generate a minimum of $15 million in revenue for the previous calendar year, be headquartered in the Chicago area, and have been in business for five years or more.

"This recognition reflects our dedication to the individuals and businesses we serve, and a sound strategy that has helped us transform and move forward," Laszlo said. "We anticipate strong organic growth to continue in 2024, and we'll continue to seek out new opportunities, grow our teams, and identify products and services that allow us to effectively support both businesses and individuals as they prepare for the future."

About Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial provides health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey. With more than 7 million account holders holding over $62 billion in assets under custody, Inspira works with thousands of employers, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, TPAs, and other institutional partners - helping the people they care about plan, save, and invest for a brighter future. Inspira relentlessly pursues better outcomes for all with our automatic rollover services, health savings accounts, emergency savings funds, custody services, and more. Learn more at inspirafinancial.com.

