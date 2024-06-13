New Hope Network: Organic Produce Summit Announces Keynote Sessions Dedicated to Industry-Wide Education

Leading companies including Target, Earthbound Farm, Raley's, Flashfood, Yoke's and more will take the stage at the two-day event to discuss fresh organic produce topics.

Organic Produce Summit today announces keynote and education sessions focused on the opportunities and challenges in growing the organic fresh produce industry and how to boost retail sales. In 2023, US organic produce sales topped $9.6 Billion , a 1.6% increase from the previous year, underscoring the importance of industry education for the future of the organic produce trade.

Nicholas Bertram, President & CEO of Flashfood, will host a keynote presentation titled "Feeding Families, Not Landfills," highlighting Flashfood's collaborations with various retailers and grocers to address food waste - a $428 billion problem as over one-third of our nation's food supply goes unsold or uneaten.

Immediately following Bertram's presentation, there will be a "Retail Fireside Chat," moderated by Kevin Coupe, Founder of Morning News Beat and featuring panelists Robby Cruz, VP of Produce at Target and Patrick Haines, VP of Produce at United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI ). The trio will explore organic program evolution and the?impact of technology on operations, diving into changing consumer behaviors and?the role of AI in growing overall sales.

Closing out the keynote portion of the show, Sherry Frey , VP of Total Wellness at NielsenIQ, will explore the impact of shifting consumer demographics, demands on organic produce and how the industry can continue to identify new marketing opportunities. Frey's keynote, "Changing Consumer Impact on Organic Produce Opportunities," will discuss how wellness shoppers, especially Gen Z, are demanding more from every purchase and have an increased focus on the?environmental and social responsibility of fresh produce.

In addition to the keynote presentations, multiple educational sessions will be available for all attendees at the event, covering topics ranging from expanding organic fruit sales, sustainable packaging, regional retail taste and flavor preferences, label messaging and produce snacking options.

"We're thrilled to welcome everyone back to this year's Organic Produce Summit in beautiful Monterey, CA," says Keigan Roos, Event Manager, Organic Produce Summit . "With exciting new events added to the schedule, a robust educational program and over 300 retailers set to attend, this is the perfect opportunity to unite the organic fresh produce industry once again under one roof. OPS aims to pave the way for the future of the business by providing a comprehensive one-stop-shop outlet for our audience to connect, learn and celebrate the organic produce industry!"

To round out the event, Organic Produce Summit will host industry networking and community activities which include a selection of field tours for qualified retailers and buyers, an opening night reception, morning yoga and Seed to Service, a community service event dedicated to packing fresh organic produce bags for local families in Monterey County. The full agenda can be found at www.organicproducesummit.com/schedule .

Held July 10-11 at the Monterey Conference Center, the eighth annual Organic Produce Summit features a sold-out show floor with over 175 organic growers, shippers and processors from across North America and around the world showcasing fresh produce items.

To register to attend the only event dedicated exclusively to bringing together producers and buyers of the organic fresh produce industry, please visit www.organicproducesummit.com .

