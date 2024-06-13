Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - John Daniel (Dan) Denbow (the "Acquiror") announces the acquisition of 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of Signature Resources Ltd. (the "Company").

On May 2, 2024, the Company announced that it was launching a non-brokered private placement of flow through shares ("FT Shares") and non-flow through shares ("NFT Shares") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the "Offering"). On May 22, 2024 the Company announced that the previously announced C$1,000,000 offering was being upsized to C$2.1M.

The Acquiror purchased 5,000,000 Shares of the Company in the Offering.

As a result of the acquisition of 5,000,000 Common Shares, the Acquiror owns, beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over 16,140,000 common shares, representing approximately 10.85% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares on undiluted basis or 12.12 % on an undiluted basis on a partially diluted basis (assuming 1,900,000 stock options held by the Acquiror). A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Mr. Denbow in connection with the Private Placement described above will be available on SEDAR+.

For further information, please contact:



John Daniel (Dan) Denbow

2704, 401 Bay Street,

Toronto M5H 2Y4 Ontario

Tel: 416 642-1807

dan@signatureresources.ca

SOURCE: John Daniel (Dan) Denbow