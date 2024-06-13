Future Market Insights: Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) Market Valuation Set to Reach USD 18.1 Billion by 2034, Motivated by Heightened Demand for Alcoholic Beverages

The extra neutral alcohol (ENA) market is expected to flourish, driven by a rising global demand for spirits and its expanding applications in food, personal care, and other industries. The focus on sustainable practices is creating opportunities for producers of organic and ethically sourced ENA, particularly in emerging markets like India and China. With its antibacterial properties and ability to preserve and carry fragrance, ENA is finding increasing use in various personal care products, further propelling market growth.

NEWARK, Del., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights, Inc., the extra neutral alcohol (ENA) market value is projected to expand from USD 10 billion in 2024 to USD 18.1 billion by 2034. Throughout this period, the market is analyzed to record a CAGR of 6.1%.

Download the Sample PDF report to explore key market insights and trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19700

Growing demand for spirits, like vodkas, rums, gins, and others, is a prominent driver for the expansion of extra neutral alcohol market. Both consumption patterns, including drinking neat and mixing pure ethanol drinks with other beverages to prepare a cocktail, have been instrumental in the demand for ENA for alcoholic beverages. Players are developing new alcohol varieties to harness this lucrative segment.

The use of ENA is increasing in the processing of chocolate, confectionery, and other food products, where it is used as a food-grade solvent. Players of ENA are strategizing to enter potential markets like India and China, which are likely to increase robustly.

Apprehensions regarding the environment are leading the Indian government to dedicate itself to projects supporting a more sustainable energy future. This is anticipated to create growth opportunities for industry players.

More opportunities are expected to emerge for players who are adept at the production of organic and sustainable extra neutral alcohol. Players are riding the wave of sustainability by highlighting ethically sourced grains and eco-friendly production methods.

The surging use of ENA in various personal care products like hairsprays, perfumes, shampoos, lotions, and deodorants is promoting ENA sales. ENA is used in these products due to its antibacterial properties and preservative capabilities. Additionally, the product is also deployed as a vital carrier of flavor and fragrance.

Key Takeaways from the Extra Neutral Alcohol Market Report

The extra neutral alcohol market is predicted to attain a valuation of USD 10 billion in 2024 and proceed at an estimated 6.1% CAGR through 2034.

Grain-based segment accounted for a value share of 70% in 2023 and is projected to grow at 5.8% CAGR through 2034.

Potable alcohol segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.

Sales in the United States are estimated to total USD 3.2 billion by 2034.

By 2034, the South Korean market is anticipated to acquire USD 1.2 billion.

"Sustainability concerns are expected to guide the efforts of extra neutral alcohol players. Moreover, players are acquiring competent smaller players and investing in the latest technologies to enhance their market share," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Who is Winning?

Industry participants are raising the production of superior quality, distinguished ENA solutions. To achieve this, they are using specific grains in the ENA formulation or deploying certain fermentation processes to develop ENA. The addressable market for distinct alcoholic concoctions is gradually expanding, which is projected to allow players to diversify their focus.

The cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors are also witnessing heightened demand for ENA, which is increasing the prospects of ENA producers. Firms are incessantly searching for new ways to elevate their production processes to increase their yields and bring down costs.

Players are investing in the latest technologies to improve their share. Additionally, they are also taking the route of strategic acquisitions, giving them access to the latest markets, technologies, and resources.

Recent Developments Shaping the Extra Neutral Alcohol Market

In October 2023, India's GST Council exempted extra neutral alcohol from GST. Both grain-based and molasses-based ENA are exempted from these taxes.

In November 2023, Jagatjit Industries announced that it is going to extend its premium offering by launching Royal Pride Whisky. The product is sold across fine dining establishments and retail outlets in Delhi.

Purchase now and gain full access to the Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) Industry report, featuring comprehensive Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the global extra neutral alcohol (ENA) market, presenting historical demand data for the years 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the years 2024 to 2034.

The study provides compelling industry insights based on the raw material (sugarcane-based, grain-based, and others), type (type I and II), and application (beverages, potable alcohol, flavors and fragrances, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, and others) across several regions.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations - the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

About the Author:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results. Another feather to her cap manifests in the form of process automation. She is vocal about bringing automation to the fore to bring a 360-degrees-round revolution in manufacturing sector

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Food and Beverages Domain:

Alcohol Industry Analysis in India by Beer and Spirits through 2034. - Review and Request to Access the Sample Report.

by Beer and Spirits through 2034. - Alcohol Ingredients Market by Product Type, Technology, End User & Region | Forecast 2022 to 2032. - Review and Request to Access the Sample Report.

by Product Type, Technology, End User & Region | Forecast 2022 to 2032. - Alcohol Dehydrogenase Enzymes Market by Product Type, Application & Region | Forecast 2022 to 2032. - Review and Request to Access the Sample Report.

by Product Type, Application & Region | Forecast 2022 to 2032. - Fats and Oils Market Analysis by Palm and Olive through 2034. - Review and Request to Access the Sample Report.

Analysis by Palm and Olive through 2034. - Sunflower Seed Market Analysis by Oilseeds and Non-oilseed through 2034. - Review and Request to Access the Sample Report.

Analysis by Oilseeds and Non-oilseed through 2034. - Native Micellar Casein Market Analysis by Concentrate and Isolate through 2034. - Review and Request to Access the Sample Report.

Analysis by Concentrate and Isolate through 2034. - Soy Lecithin Market Analysis by Food and Feed through 2034. - Review and Request to Access the Sample Report.

Analysis by Food and Feed through 2034. - Savory Ingredient Market Analysis by Monosodium Glutamate and Yeast Extract through 2034. - Review and Request to Access the Sample Report.

Analysis by Monosodium Glutamate and Yeast Extract through 2034. - Seasoning Market Analysis by Pepper and Ginger through 2034. - Review and Request to Access the Sample Report.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, the U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/extra-neutral-alcohol-ena-market-valuation-set-to-reach-usd-18-1-billion-by-2034--motivated-by-heightened-demand-for-alcoholic-beverages-302171700.html