SurveySparrow Inc.: ThriveSparrow Launches Action Plans and AI-Driven Employee Sentiment Analysis to Enhance Employee Engagement

Introduces targeted development and performance review enhancements to revolutionize employee feedback

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / ThriveSparrow, the all-in-one employee success platform, is announcing the launch of its comprehensive Action Plans designed to empower managers to act swiftly on employee feedback and enhance workplace motivation and engagement.





ThriveSparrow logo





According to a recent Gallup study, employee engagement in the U.S. has plummeted to its lowest level in over a decade, dropping to 30% in 2024 from 36% in 2020. This stark decline highlights the urgent need for organizations to tackle disengagement before it exacerbates issues like quiet quitting and resenteeism.

Empowering Managers with Actionable Insights

Ganesh Ravi Shankar, the business unit head of ThriveSparrow, underscores the severity of this trend: "Employee disengagement is a critical issue that can no longer be ignored. Our new Action Plans are designed to close the feedback loop effectively, ensuring that employee voices lead to tangible improvements."

He further adds that a successful implementation of this can ensure that employees feel valued and that there's a clear path for their advancement.

Leveraging Advanced AI for Sentiment Analysis with integration with 50+ platforms

To further refine the feedback process, ThriveSparrow is launching its advanced AI-driven employee sentiment analysis. This tech provides detailed text insights into employee sentiments and perceptions, pinpointing areas that need attention and opportunities for improvement and taking data-driven decisions.

By leveraging these insights, managers can close the feedback loop more effectively than ever before. ThriveSparrow also has integrations with over 50 platforms. This extensive integration network includes HRMS, payroll systems, and other essential tools, allowing for seamless data import and streamlined workflows.

Breaking Free from Traditional Performance Reviews

ThriveSparrow is on a mission to disrupt the conventional approach to performance reviews. A Forbes study reveals that 66.6% of managers feel the need for greater clarity in their roles, increased support in performance management, and assistance in guiding employees' career development.

And ThriveSparrow aims to bridge this gap, offering managers the tools and insights they need to drive performance and employee success. By extending Action Plans to performance reviews, it is set to transform the entire performance management processes, facilitating continuous succession planning, performance improvement plans, and targeted development.

About ThriveSparrow

ThriveSparrow is an all-in-one employee success suite by SurveySparrow. With a global presence and a client base that includes major corporations like Honda, Grant Thornton, and McDonald's, ThriveSparrow is at the forefront of transforming how businesses manage employee experiences. SurveySparrow's 360-degree performance review module exemplifies its commitment to redefining organizational performance. Serving over 200K customers across 149+ countries, it offers an extensive suite of tools to cater to diverse engagement needs.

Contact Information

Vishak Vijayan

Marketing, ThriveSparrow

media@thrivesparrow.com

Ganesh Kumar

Marketing Manager, SurveySparrow

media@surveysparrow.com

SOURCE: ThriveSparrow

View the original press release on newswire.com.