Donnerstag, 13.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
BREAKING NEWS: POSITIVE KLINISCHE STUDIE UND EXPERTEN STEIGEN EIN
WKN: 542159 | ISIN: FR0000033888 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XD
Frankfurt
13.06.24
08:12 Uhr
234,00 Euro
+6,00
+2,63 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GEVELOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEVELOT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
238,00248,0020:22
Dow Jones News
13.06.2024 19:46 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GEVELOT S.A.: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING JUNE 2024 PRESS RELEASE

DJ GEVELOT S.A.: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING JUNE 2024 PRESS RELEASE 

GEVELOT S.A. 
GEVELOT S.A.: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING JUNE 2024 PRESS RELEASE 
13-Jun-2024 / 19:14 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
GEVELOT S.A. 
Limited company capitalised at 26,322,590 euros 
Head office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 Levallois-Perret, France 
562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE 
 
PRESS RELEASE - 13 JUNE 2024 
 
The General Meeting held on June 13, 2024, approved the Annual Accounts as well as the Consolidated Accounts for the 
fiscal year 2023. 
 
All the Ordinary and Extraordinary Resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors have been adopted. 
 
The consolidated turnover for the fiscal year 2023, mainly consisting of the Pumps sector, with the other sector being 
the real estate activity of the Holding, amounts to EUR151.2 million, compared to EUR135.4 million in 2022, representing an 
increase of 11.7%. At constant exchange rates, the increase is 15.1% primarily due to fluctuations in North American 
exchange rates. 
 
The fiscal year 2023 has been impacted by consistent global growth, with particularly strong performance in the Energy 
and Industry sectors. 
 
The net profit attributable to Gévelot, the consolidating company, for the fiscal year 2023 amounts to EUR13.3 million, 
compared to a profit of EUR8.0 million in 2022. 
 
The parent company Gévelot recorded a profit of EUR3.5 million in 2023, compared to a loss of EUR0.6 million in 2022. 
 
It has been decided to pay a dividend of EUR5.00 per share starting from June 21, 2024, compared to EUR4.00 last year. 
 
Our Group maintains a strong commercial and industrial development strategy that requires significant financial 
resources but is expected to generate greater profitability in the medium to long term. 
 
Despite an unstable environment over the past several years, our solid financial structure allows us to continue 
developing our strategy for the coming years. 
 
 
Website Gévelot, Euronext Growth, Amf (Onde) 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: GEVELOT CGM 13 JUNE 2024 PRESS RELEASE 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     GEVELOT S.A. 
         6 Boulevard Bineau 
         92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
         France 
Phone:      +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:       +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:     contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:    www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:      FR0000033888 
Euronext Ticker: ALGEV 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1924989 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1924989 13-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1924989&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
