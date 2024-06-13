DJ GEVELOT S.A.: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING JUNE 2024 PRESS RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE - 13 JUNE 2024

The General Meeting held on June 13, 2024, approved the Annual Accounts as well as the Consolidated Accounts for the fiscal year 2023. All the Ordinary and Extraordinary Resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors have been adopted.

The consolidated turnover for the fiscal year 2023, mainly consisting of the Pumps sector, with the other sector being the real estate activity of the Holding, amounts to EUR151.2 million, compared to EUR135.4 million in 2022, representing an increase of 11.7%. At constant exchange rates, the increase is 15.1% primarily due to fluctuations in North American exchange rates.

The fiscal year 2023 has been impacted by consistent global growth, with particularly strong performance in the Energy and Industry sectors.

The net profit attributable to Gévelot, the consolidating company, for the fiscal year 2023 amounts to EUR13.3 million, compared to a profit of EUR8.0 million in 2022.

The parent company Gévelot recorded a profit of EUR3.5 million in 2023, compared to a loss of EUR0.6 million in 2022.

It has been decided to pay a dividend of EUR5.00 per share starting from June 21, 2024, compared to EUR4.00 last year.

Our Group maintains a strong commercial and industrial development strategy that requires significant financial resources but is expected to generate greater profitability in the medium to long term. Despite an unstable environment over the past several years, our solid financial structure allows us to continue developing our strategy for the coming years.

