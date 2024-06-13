DJ GEVELOT S.A.: CGM 2024 PRESS RELEASE IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUY BACK PROGRAM

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: CGM 2024 PRESS RELEASE IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUY BACK PROGRAM 13-Jun-2024 / 19:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUYBACK PROGRAM In accordance with the Seventh Resolution adopted by the Combined General Meeting on June 13, 2024, the Board of Directors of GEVELOT SA decided, at its meeting held on June 13, 2024, immediately following the Combined General Meeting, to implement a share buyback program limited to 10% of the capital (equivalent to 75,207 shares) with a maximum financial cost of EUR18,000K: -- Objective: Repurchase of shares for the purpose of cancellation, in one or more transactions, as decided by the Board of Directors in accordance with the Ninth Extraordinary Resolution adopted by the Combined General Meeting on June 13, 2024, -- Validity of the buyback program: Until December 13, 2025. Euronext - Amf - www.gevelot-sa.fr (13 June 2024) GEVELOT Limited company capitalised at 26 322 590 euros Head office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France 562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: GEVELOT CGM 13 JUNE 2024 PRESS RELEASE implementation shares buy back program =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: GEVELOT S.A. 6 Boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET France Phone: +33 1 77 68 31 03 Fax: +33 1 77 68 31 05 E-mail: contact@gevelot-sa.fr Internet: www.gevelot.fr ISIN: FR0000033888 Euronext Ticker: ALGEV AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1924991 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

