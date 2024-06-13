Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.06.2024
BREAKING NEWS: POSITIVE KLINISCHE STUDIE UND EXPERTEN STEIGEN EIN
WKN: 542159 | ISIN: FR0000033888 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XD
Frankfurt
13.06.24
08:12 Uhr
234,00 Euro
+6,00
+2,63 %
GEVELOT S.A.: CGM 2024 PRESS RELEASE IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUY BACK PROGRAM

GEVELOT S.A.: CGM 2024 PRESS RELEASE IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUY BACK PROGRAM 

GEVELOT S.A. 
GEVELOT S.A.: CGM 2024 PRESS RELEASE IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUY BACK PROGRAM 
13-Jun-2024 / 19:22 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARES BUYBACK PROGRAM 
In accordance with the Seventh Resolution adopted by the Combined General Meeting on June 13, 2024, the Board of 
Directors of GEVELOT SA decided, at its meeting held on June 13, 2024, immediately following the Combined General 
Meeting, to implement a share buyback program limited to 10% of the capital (equivalent to 75,207 shares) with a 
maximum financial cost of EUR18,000K: 
 
   -- Objective: Repurchase of shares for the purpose of cancellation, in one or more transactions, as decided 
  by the Board of Directors in accordance with the Ninth Extraordinary Resolution adopted by the Combined General 
  Meeting on June 13, 2024, 
   -- Validity of the buyback program: Until December 13, 2025. 
Euronext - Amf - www.gevelot-sa.fr (13 June 2024) 
GEVELOT 
Limited company capitalised at 26 322 590 euros 
Head office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France 
562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: GEVELOT CGM 13 JUNE 2024 PRESS RELEASE implementation shares buy back program 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     GEVELOT S.A. 
         6 Boulevard Bineau 
         92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
         France 
Phone:      +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:       +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:     contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:    www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:      FR0000033888 
Euronext Ticker: ALGEV 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1924991 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1924991 13-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1924991&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 13:23 ET (17:23 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
