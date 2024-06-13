AcceptCare: Digital Case Acceptance Platform Reports Record Data for Case Acceptance and Productivity After Months of Testing

AcceptCare Adds New Tool to Increase High-Value Treatments like Ortho

Today, AcceptCare reports record data from dental practices across the country using the digital case acceptance platform. Key highlights include:

Up to 76% case acceptance rate using AcceptCare

43% higher treatment acceptance than the average practice not using AcceptCare

24% of patients accept or pay for treatment from home, within 30 days post-consult

15% increase in elective treatment production

Clarksburg Dental in Maryland reported substantial growth in case acceptance, jumping from 22% to 53% within two months. "We didn't need to see the numbers to know our case acceptance has increased significantly since implementing AcceptCare-our schedule is filling up faster than ever!" remarks Dr. Ed Lui.

AcceptCare provides a patient-centric financial experience that integrates custom open-choice payment options, a multi-lender network, automated follow-ups, and robust analytics.

For those practices aiming to increase high-value treatments like ortho, AcceptCare has integrated a new Payment Slider tool where patients move around the slider to enter a down payment and monthly payment that fits within their budget. The slider then shows pre-qualified payment or loan offers.

"Our goal with AcceptCare is to empower both patients and dentists," says AcceptCare CEO Dave Ternan. "By providing the Payment Slider, along with an open choice platform, we are removing awkward conversations about money and paving the way for more comprehensive, timely, and necessary treatments. This improves the patient's health and well-being and presents untapped revenue opportunities for practices."

In today's fast-paced world, dental practices face the challenge of not only providing top-notch care but also ensuring that patients can access the essential treatment they need without financial barriers. AcceptCare meets this challenge head-on.

"We think the greatest value-adds that AcceptCare has brought to our practice are the time that we save not having to review unscheduled treatment, the simplicity of presenting complex treatment plans and being able to quickly triage the barrier to treatment acceptance, says Stephanie Walton with Walton Family Dentistry in Bardstown, KY.

AcceptCare directly tackles the challenge that an alarming 65% of proposed dental treatments go unaccepted by patients. With easy integration with existing dental software and automatic tracking and follow-up reminders, AcceptCare simplifies the financial process and fosters stronger communication and trust between patients and dental professionals.

Research shows that most Americans can't cover an unplanned expense of $500. We've seen over 30% of patients choose a monthly option for treatments less than $1,000. With AcceptCare, 50% of treatment is accepted vs. 35% in offices without AcceptCare.

"Our solution is redefining the dental industry. We significantly increase patient case acceptance while improving the overall financial experience for patients and dental practices," continues Ternan.

About AcceptCare

AcceptCare is the first all-in-one fee and treatment presentation software for dental offices, developed by Denver-based software company OrthoFi. It offers the only proven case acceptance solution that maximizes patient access to complete care and dental practice revenue. Empowering patients to receive essential care and dental professionals to deliver comprehensive treatment options, AcceptCare is more than financing - it's shaping the future of dental care.

To view the AcceptCare video, please visit: https://info.acceptcare.com/video.

For more information on bringing AcceptCare into your practice, please visit: https://acceptcare.com.

Contact: Skipper Bond

skipper@skipperbond.com

504-415-7264

SOURCE: AcceptCare

View the original press release on accesswire.com