Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Awards Bright Futures Scholarships to 47 College-Bound Students

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Kimberly-Clark today announced it has awarded Bright Futures college scholarships to 47 children of Kimberly-Clark employees across North America. The high school seniors were selected based on academic achievement, leadership, work experience and extracurricular activities.

Now in its 32nd year, Bright Futures provides scholarship grants worth up to $20,000, or $5,000 per school year, for full-time students attending accredited colleges and universities. The program is administered by the Kimberly-Clark Foundation and has awarded $47 million in scholarships to more than 2,300 students since its inception.

"This class of Bright Futures students have shown great commitment both to their academics and service within their community," said Russ Torres, North American Group President, Kimberly-Clark. "We are honored to support these students and look forward to seeing them excel in their pursuit of higher education."

The average GPA for this year's Bright Futures scholarship class is 3.97. Awardees will attend leading colleges and universities, including Cornell University, the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University. Past scholarship recipients have gone on to pursue successful careers in medicine, education, the armed forces, and engineering.

Click here for more information on this year's award recipients.

About the Kimberly-Clark Foundation

Established in 1952, the Kimberly-Clark Foundation is the charitable arm of Kimberly-Clark Corporation and is dedicated to supporting global causes that create lasting social change. Together with funding from the corporation and employees, its primary focus is on social impact investments that help mothers and children thrive, empower women and girls, and increase access to water and sanitation.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere for the sixth year in a row and one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com