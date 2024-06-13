Pathcore Inc.: Pathcore Announces Strategic Partnership With Instem to Enhance Digital Pathology Solutions for Toxicologic Pathology Workflows

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Pathcore Inc., a leader in digital pathology software solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Instem, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the global life sciences market. Representatives from both companies will be present at Booth 200 during the upcoming 43rd Annual Symposium of the Society of Toxicologic Pathology to officially launch the partnership between June 19-24, 2024, in Baltimore, MD.





As part of the collaboration, Instem and Pathcore will offer an integrated solution by automatically exchanging study data between Provantis®, Instem's preclinical data management solution and Pathcore's PathcoreFlow image management system (IMS). By eliminating the need for manual data entry and by synchronizing data across both platforms, this integration enables toxicologic pathologists to perform digital primary reads from a single pane of glass. Optimizing the pathologist's workflow is essential for achieving faster reporting and more accurate interpretations in one of the most complex anatomic pathology subspecialties, which involves an exhaustive review of thousands of slides per study.

The integration between PathcoreFlow and Provantis aims to create a premier solution for toxicopathology that combines a GLP-compliant preclinical software solution with a secure, cost-effective and scalable IMS. The combined offering will be compliant with requirements of the FDA and other regulatory bodies for preclinical studies.

"We are thrilled to partner with Instem to bring this advanced solution to market because it aligns with our mission of streamlining pre-clinical digital pathology workflows with robust data management and analysis tools," said Dan Hosseinzadeh, co-founder and CEO at Pathcore.

The integration between Pathcore's PathcoreFlow image management system and Instem's Provantis laboratory information system marks an advancement in digital pathology for pre-clinical toxicopathology studies.

To learn more about Pathcore's secure, compliant and scalable solutions for digital pathology with PathcoreFlow, contact us at Pathcore.

About Pathcore

Pathcore® is dedicated to advancing digital pathology through innovative software solutions that empower organizations with the tools they need to implement digital transformations. For over two decades, our co-founders have led and developed widely used platforms including PathcoreFlow, the Sedeen Viewer, and PathcoreScholar.

Our applications support a wide range of clients in more than 68 countries and 2,000 organizations, making data easily accessible and driving the adoption of digital pathology.

About Instem

A global provider of leading software solutions, technology-enabled outsourced services and powerful scientific insights, Instem is helping clients to bring their life-enhancing products to market faster.

We enable organizations in the life sciences to more efficiently collect, report and submit high-quality regulatory data while offering them the unique ability to generate new knowledge through the extraction and harmonization of actionable scientific information.

Every day, across the entire drug development value chain, Instem solutions are meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life science organizations for data-driven decision-making, leading to safer, more effective products.

Instem supports clients through offices in the U.S., U.K., France, Japan, China, and India.

