Bath & Body Works Celebrates LGBTQ+ Community During Pride

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Bath & Body Works

This June, Bath & Body Works welcomes Pride Month - a time of celebration and self-acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, and a time for reflection on the progress made and the work still needed to achieve equality for all.

Bath & Body Works is committed to honoring the culture and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and throughout the year. Below are just a few ways we're celebrating this important month.

Supporting the LGBTQ+ Community

We are proud to continue our support of It Gets Better and their mission to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. Bath & Body Works is donating $100,000 to It Gets Better as part of our commitment to improving people's lives in underserved and underrepresented communities across the country. We're also supporting It Gets Better Canada with a $30,000 CAD donation.

As a central Ohio company, Bath & Body Works is sponsoring the Stonewall Columbus Pride March. This celebration brings more than 700,000 visitors to central Ohio to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, and hundreds of Bath & Body Works associates and their families join the march in support.

Supporting Bath & Body Works Associates

PRISM, our Inclusion Resource Group for LGBTQ+ associates and allies, welcomes all Bath & Body Works associates to participate in a full month of virtual and in-person programming to learn, reflect, celebrate and connect. Activities include the opportunity to contribute to a quilt inspired by the historic AIDS memorial quilt, a special Pride movie night and an associate celebration featuring special guest speakers, panels and a resource fair with LGBTQ+ vendors.

Celebrating Pride with Love Always Wins

Perfumers Victor Bartash and Chiaki Nomura along with Bath & Body Works designer Julianne Fletcher collaborated on this year's Love Always Wins collection which is available in stores and online.

Love Always Wins includes an array of products across personal care and home fragrance in a new vibrant fragrance featuring notes of rainbow citrus, water lotus and wood sage.

When designing the collection, Julianne Fletcher drew inspiration from the history and power of the AIDS Memorial Quilt and brought in a colorful, hexagonal pattern to the product packaging.?

"My strongest connection to the LGBTQ+ community is being a proud mom, supporter and an ally to my youngest son Sam," says Fletcher. "To have my designs representing Pride Month gives me hope and makes me proud."

Continuing Our Support of Future Perfumers

The American Chemical Society (ACS) Scholars Program awards undergraduate students from historically underrepresented groups, majoring in chemistry-related disciplines and careers. As part of a three-year partnership which began in 2023, the Bath & Body Works Foundation has donated a total of $200,000 to support both the ACS Scholars Program and the ACS Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Respect's mission. This donation will help open doors for the next generation of leaders in chemistry-related fields, like perfumers and more.

To learn more about Bath & Body Works' commitment to inclusion, visit bbwinc.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View the original press release on accesswire.com