Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Opening of our Newest Office Location in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the opening of the Bowling Green, Kentucky office location led by Maxito Isenhower, Managing Director

Mr. Isenhower is a seasoned wealth management professional with a focus on retirement and tax planning. Mr. Isenhower has been a trusted financial adviser for over 15 years in the Bowling Green area. Prior to joining Aegis, he gained experience first at Edward Jones and then U.S. Bancorp Investments. He has a passion for helping families achieve their retirement dreams and working with businesses to help maximize their financial potential by using tax free strategies to help them keep more of what they make. He prides himself on building lasting relationships with clients, understanding their goals, and providing personalized solutions. Mr. Isenhower also serves as the President for Hope One Inc., a non-profit organization established for the purpose of bringing hope to the people of Haiti.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented:"We are thrilled to welcome Max to Aegis and look forward to working with him to achieve his goals moving forward. Aegis Capital is a perfect home for advisers looking to expand their practices and provide unmatched service to their clients."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "We are excited to welcome Max as we continue our expansion in the Southeast. We are committed to ensuring our integrated and robust platform provides the most relevant wealth solutions to meet the changing varied needs of our financial advisers and their clients. We are eager to see how Max's already thriving practice grows with Aegis."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and can provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com