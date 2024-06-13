Med-X, Inc.: Med-X Announces Registration of the Nature-Cide All-Purpose Commercial Concentrate Product in Mexico

Med-X Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Preserve, a Leading Distributor of Professional Pest Control Solutions in Mexico

Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, today announced that its Nature-Cide All-Purpose Commercial Concentrate product from its flagship Nature-Cide product division has been successfully registered and approved for use in Mexico, addressing an urgent need for all-natural products that can be safely used in sensitive industries such as agriculture and hospitality. In conjunction with this product registration, Med-X has appointed Preserve LTD S.A. de CV ("Preserve") - a leading distributor of professional pest control solutions in Mexico - as its exclusive distributor in Mexico. Preserve will target sales into its established base of pest control professionals servicing residential, business, hospitality and agricultural industries of Mexico. To kick the relationship off, Preserve will be showcasing the Nature-Cide All-Purpose Commercial Concentrate at the International Congress of Urban Pest Controllers from June 17, 2024 to June 20, 2024 in Puebla, México, along with the Nature-Cide team which will be presenting the product to new customers in attendance.

This new registration in Mexico builds on the Company's recent international expansion plans and ongoing registrations of various Nature-Cide products in places like the Caribbean Islands including Barbados, Guyana, St. Lucia and Trinidad, addressing adjacent markets with heavy pest pressures and a strong commitment to sustainability. Registration is a mandatory process for pest control products in many international jurisdictions, allowing Med-X to gain government approval to use its products in local markets.

Matthew Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Med-X, said: "Mexico was a natural next step in the global expansion of our flagship Nature-Cide product line, and Preserve was the right partner to help introduce our products to an established professional customer base. Mexico's rich biodiversity, delicate ecosystems and unrivaled agricultural industry create a unique need for a sustainable more environmentally friendly, safer and highly effective all-natural pest control solution.

"I would like to thank the team at Preserve, who leveraged their 30 years of experience to help drive forward our first successful product registration in Mexico. We believe there is significant opportunity in the Mexican market as professional pest control operators continue to prioritize environmental sustainability and end-user well-being. I look forward to continuing this rapid cadence of operational execution in the months and years ahead as we strive to deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders and their communities," concluded Mills.

Alberto Bravo, CEO of Preserve, added: "We are thrilled to have the first registration process complete and to begin importing Nature-Cide All-Purpose Commercial Concentrate for use with our wide base of satisfied customers across Mexico. The ability for pest control operators to deploy a product that is safer not only for themselves - but for their clients and the environment itself - is extremely compelling."

About Preserve LTD S.A. de CV

Preserve, based in Mexico City, offers comprehensive technology solutions to control harmful pests for customers in food production and other markets with a level of safety, security and sustainability above established standards. Preserve serves throughout the country a wide variety of customers in the food, livestock, pest control, gardening, consumer, tourism and public health industries. To learn more, please visit https://preservemx.com/ .

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of biological pest control solutions addressing both consumer and professional markets globally. Nature-Cide - the Company's flagship product line - is a safer, all-natural alternative to conventional chemical products, formulated to kill or repel a wide variety of pests. Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes leveraging strategic partnerships alongside an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar and on-site services presence in key markets. For more information, please visit our website at www.medx-rx.com .

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sale of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 of the Securities Act. This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the Company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

