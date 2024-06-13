Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - RiserUnited, a premium new apparel brand, is celebrating the launch of its brand on Flag Day, Friday, June 14, 2024. Built to unite America, RiserUnited celebrates the American spirit, freedoms, rights, and liberty. As a company rooted in gratitude for those who have served the nation, it will express its appreciation to Los Angeles-area veterans at an exclusive launch party that includes a concert featuring Nashville-based country music artist Alexis Wilkins, fantastic prizes, and warm hospitality.

Local active-duty military, veterans, and their friends and families in the Los Angeles area are invited to be among the first to see, touch, purchase, and win the apparel showcased during this free public event (including free parking) at the Battleship USS Iowa Museum (250 South Harbor Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90731). The launch collection includes "The Greatest American Hoodie," an ultra-heavyweight hooded sweatshirt inspired by the iconic Iowa-class battleships and officially licensed by the U.S. Navy, manufactured right here in Los Angeles.

Special guests and members of the military will get the VIP treatment and the red carpet rolled out for them, with a special VIP tour of the USS Iowa followed by a VIP cocktail reception in the Wardroom. At 5:00 p.m., the party starts on the fantail, where the VIPs and the public will enjoy a concert by Alexis Wilkins and her band, complimentary beverages and food catered by Long Beach's veteran co-owned Noble Bird, apparel giveaways, and more.

Learn more about RiserUnited and the event here: bit.ly/LAUNCHEVENT.

ABOUT RISERUNITED

RiserUnited is so much more than another apparel brand. It's a commitment to excellence and a celebration of the American spirit: freedom, individualism, equality, optimism, innovation and creativity, resilience, and patriotism. The company's first promise is to deliver meticulously crafted garments. But goes beyond fashion-the company is an unwavering voice of gratitude for the rights that define the nation.

