AM Specialty Insurance Group ('AM Holding Company'), a leading provider of specialty insurance solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Pinpoint Insurance Solutions, a national program administrator, managing general agency (MGA), and surplus lines brokerage. This strategic acquisition underscores the group's commitment to expanding its product offerings and enhancing its service capabilities in the excess and surplus (E&S) insurance market.

Founded by Brad J. Sickinger in 2021, Pinpoint has built a strong reputation for its agility and capacity to think outside the box, bringing invaluable insights and tailored options to their clients. Brad will continue to lead the company, driving growth and innovation. Brad's leadership and expertise have been instrumental in Pinpoint's success, and he brings significant industry experience from his roles at Allianz AGCS, Willis HRH, Marsh, and AIG.

In addition to the US operations, the group has founded Pinpoint UK in London, which will be led by Darren Powell as Chief Underwriting Officer from September 2024. Darren brings over 30 years of industry experience from RSA and Allied World. Shaun Packman, with over 40 years of experience in Marine and Aviation business lines, will manage operations for the London-based entity.

Shevawn Barder, CEO of AM Holding Company, commented, "This acquisition represents a significant step forward for us in enhancing our specialized insurance offerings. Pinpoint's expertise complements our strategic vision, allowing us to broaden our reach and deepen our capabilities in key niche markets."

The acquisition of Pinpoint brings numerous strategic benefits to both organizations. AM Specialty Insurance Group can now offer a wider range of products, expanding its market reach and serving a broader array of clients. Pinpoint gains access to AM Specialty's robust infrastructure and resources, providing the tools and capital needed to scale their solutions.

Brad J. Sickinger, President of Pinpoint US, commented, "We are thrilled to join AM Specialty Insurance Group. This partnership marks a milestone in our journey, aligning our innovative approaches with a company that has a strong reputation in specialty insurance markets. Together, we will drive greater innovation and value for our clients."

Darren Powell, Chief Underwriting Officer of Pinpoint UK, added, "The impressive technology, wealth of data and strong entrepreneurial leadership of AM Specialty, combines powerfully with Pinpoint customer solutions. I am very excited to be leading the expansion into the UK at this important stage in the development of the business."

Following the acquisition, Pinpoint operates as a subsidiary of AM Specialty Insurance Group ('AM Holding Company') and is backed with A- rated paper from AM Best, underscoring its stability and reliability.

About AM Specialty Insurance Group:

AM Specialty Insurance Group is a leading provider of specialty insurance solutions. The group's holding company (AM Holding Company) owns 100% of its subsidiaries, AM Specialty Insurance Company, AM Star Claims, AM RE Syndicate, and Pinpoint Insurance Solutions. With a commitment to excellence and a client-centric approach, AM Specialty Insurance Group continues to set industry standards for quality and service.

About Pinpoint Insurance Solutions:

Pinpoint Insurance Solutions is a national program administrator, MGA, and surplus lines brokerage specializing in excess and surplus (E&S) insurance. Founded in 2021, Pinpoint is dedicated to innovating insurance offerings and building trust through creative, flexible solutions. Their approach combines deep industry expertise with advanced technology to offer a simpler, smarter, and faster way to secure coverage.

