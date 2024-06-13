CNH Industrial: CNH Begins A Sustainable Year Series With a Focus on AI

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / World class equipment and services company, CNH, has launched its A Sustainable Year magazine. The annual publication promotes the company's innovation and sustainability initiatives.

The first story in the series explains how humans can learn to trust the recommendations of artificial intelligence (AI). AI has broad manufacturing applications that can increase efficiency and productivity, so it is important to understand how it arrives at its conclusions.

This is why CNH is exploring the potential of explainable AI (XAI) with the XMANAI (eXplainable MANufacturing AI) project in San Matteo, Italy. Included in this story is an interview with academic expert, Dr Fabio Grandi, from the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia.

Read the first article on 'Building trust in AI' here.

Keep in touch for more stories that highlight CNH's support for the communities we work in, our diversity and inclusion initiatives and product innovation.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View the original press release on accesswire.com