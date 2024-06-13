Is This the Next Big Meme Coin: Doggy AI's Presale Soars, Raising Over $101,000 in Hours

LONDON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an explosive start to its presale, Doggy AI (DOGYAI) , the latest entrant in the meme coin market, has raised over 101,000 within just a few hours of its launch. This feat signals the potential for Doggy AI to become the next viral sensation in the cryptocurrency world.

Power of Ethereum and Meme Culture

Based on Ethereum blockchain, Doggy AI leverages the enduring popularity of dog-themed meme coins, which dominate the meme coin sector. The project uniquely combines the playful appeal of memes with cutting-edge AI technology, positioning itself as a pioneer in crypto sector. It aims to keep Doggy AI at the forefront of the industry's most significant trends.

Doggy AI introduces generous daily staking rewards, enabling investors to increase their holdings effortlessly. While the presale has attracted significant attention, the project's whitepaper reveals that 30% of the token's 69 billion total supply is allocated for this phase, with no hard cap announced yet. Additional allocations include 20% for staking rewards, 10% for community incentives, 10% for exchange liquidity, 20% for marketing initiatives, and 10% to support the project's development and expansion.

Doggy AI's strategic marketing technology encapsulates the future of crypto marketing, appealing to daring traders and those seeking profitable, value-driven investments. Following in the footsteps of Corgi AI and Turbo, Doggy AI distinguishes itself with its engaging branding and the potential for long-term success through its staking rewards.

The project's staking mechanism is set to attract widespread participation, offering an unprecedented annual staking reward rate of approximately 315,360%. These rewards are primarily available to early adopters, as the reward rate will decrease as more participants join the staking pool. Tiered presale pricing system creates a sense of urgency among potential investors, driving early participation and investment.

Currently trading at 0.000289, Doggy AI's price is expected to rise the next day or upon reaching a fundraising milestone of 714,285.71. This allows early buyers to gain more value for their money, further fueling the project's momentum.

About Doggy AI:

Doggy AI ($DOGYAI) introduces a unique fusion of memes, culture, and artificial intelligence to the crypto ecosystem. It aims to create a fun, engaging, and rewarding experience for its community.

