Ceres Applauds Bipartisan Senate Confirmation of FERC Commissioners To Oversee Energy Reliability and Affordability Work

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Ceres Director of Federal Policy Zach Friedman issued the following statement today, after the U.S. Senate approved three new commissioners to ensure a full slate at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission:

"In the coming months, FERC will continue to play a critical role in meeting the nation's energy and economic goals, especially as the agency moves to implement its recently released regional transmission planning rule, and we applaud the strong bipartisan approval of three new commissioners to ensure a quorum to help oversee this important work. Ceres and the businesses we work with are excited to work with commissioners and FERC staff to ensure that affordable, reliable, and home-grown clean electricity gets online as efficiently as possible to deliver economic benefits and meet growing demand across the country."

Ceres has engaged closely with FERC in 2024 as transmission planning takes on a major role in building out the clean energy economy. In March, during its premiere annual advocacy event LEAD on a Clean Economy 2024, Ceres brought representatives from several key companies to meet with FERC commissioners, including Best Buy, HASI, Microsoft, Nucor, Salesforce, and Workday.

Ceres also submitted comments to commissioners with recommendations for the final rule, noting that "inefficiency and disorganization in transmission is the Achilles heel of our national effort to create a strong, sustainable, and equitable economy powered by clean energy."

About Ceres

Ceres is a nonprofit advocacy organization working to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more just, and sustainable world. United under a shared vision, our powerful networks of investors and companies are proving sustainability is the bottom line-changing markets and sectors from the inside out. For more information, visit ceres.org.

