Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the private placement (the "Placement"), previously disclosed in the press release dated June 3, 2024. The Placement involved the issuance of 337,837 common shares, priced at $1.48 to Chris Beer, a recently appointed ATEX board member. Gross proceeds of the raise total approximately C$500,000 and will be used to fund future exploration activities at the Valeriano Copper Gold Project and for general working capital.

Ben Pullinger, President and CEO of ATEX, commented, "We are thrilled by and grateful for the confidence Mr. Beer is placing in ATEX by joining our board and simultaneously aligning himself with existing shareholders through the successful completion of the Placement. This validates and bolsters the team's confidence and enthusiasm for the Valeriano Project, especially on the back of a record setting and successful Phase IV drill program."

The Placement is considered a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as Mr. Beer, a director of the Company, was the only purchaser thereunder. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Placement by Mr. Beer did not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the Placement, however, the material change report will be filed less than 21 days prior to the closing of the Placement consistent with market best practice and the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances.

The common shares issued pursuant to the Placement are subject to a statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws and a TSX Venture Exchange hold period, expiring four months and one day from today's closing of the Placement.

About ATEX

ATEX is exploring the Valeriano Copper Gold Project which is located within the emerging copper gold porphyry mineral belt linking the prolific El Indio High-Sulphidation Belt to the south with the Maricunga Gold Porphyry Belt to the north. This emerging belt, informally referred to as the Link Belt, hosts several copper gold porphyry deposits at various stages of development including, Filo del Sol (Filo Mining), Josemaria (Lundin Mining), Los Helados (NGEX Minerals/JX Nippon), La Fortuna (Teck Resources/Newmont) and El Encierro (Antofagasta/Barrick Gold).

Valeriano hosts a large copper gold porphyry resource: 1.41 billion tonnes at 0.67% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 0.96 g/t Ag and 63.80 g/t Mo), which includes a higher-grade core totaling 200 million tonnes at 0.84% CuEq (0.62% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au 1.25 g/t Ag and 55.7 g/t Mo), reported in September 20231.

