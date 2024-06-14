

London, UK - June 13, 2024 - ( SeaPRwire ) - United Payment, a major fintech player in the region, made its third appearance at Money 20/20 this year with an impressive booth, following two consecutive years of sponsorship. This year, a robust management team, including country managers, represented them. United Payment is currently collaborating with leading cross-border money transfer companies. As Turkiye's leading fintech company, United Payment continues solidifying its position through new worldwide partnerships. Their international operations have garnered significant attention recently. In early June, they participated in Money 20/20, one of the world's most prestigious fintech conferences, held from June 4-6 in Amsterdam. United Payment was once again a top sponsor for the 2024 event and also sponsored the "DEIK Pavilion," organized by the DEIK Foreign Economic Relations Board. This committee is instrumental in fostering Turkiye's fintech sector's growth and international expansion by connecting local startups and companies with global opportunities. One of the Popular Fintechs in Money 20/20 Operating in Turkiye, UK, Azerbaijan, Romania, and Georgia, and with plans to enter new markets, United Payment significantly impacted Money 20/20. The company's 72-square-meter booth, which was the largest at the event, attracted a steady stream of visitors eager to learn about its innovative solutions. At Money 20/20, United Payment had the honor of hosting esteemed guests, including the Honourable Dutch Ambassador Selcuk Inal, Chairman of the Presidential Finance Office, Professor Dr. Goksel Asan, and Necip Fazil Kaymak, Vice Chairman of Presidential Finance Office. These meetings provided a platform to discuss United Payment's international operations across five different markets and express their expectations from the finance board regarding the rise of the Turkish fintech ecosystem, further demonstrating their influence in the industry. Nearly 50 Turkish companies and over 500 Turkish participants attended the event Ilker Sozdinler, Chairman of the DEIK FinTech Committee and CEO of United Payment, remarked: "Turkiye 's fintech ecosystem, with its strong software infrastructure capability, innovation knowledge, and ambition to establish its own digital payments system, has a lot in common with some of the best fintech countries in the world. However, there is a gap for Turkish companies to fill in some fields to increase their international presence. The DEIK Digital Technologies Business Council FinTech Committee was established to support Turkish technologies globally, and it continues its work diligently. Money 20/20 provides precious opportunities for fintechs and startups to expand internationally. Almost 50 Turkish companies participated in the fair, with over 500 participants in total, and they effectively used more than 500 square meters of booth area. This was beneficial participation, and a strong interest was shown in Turkish companies' promising developments for the ecosystem. At United Payment, we participated in similar fairs before. Some of our partnerships and access to international regions resulted from such big opportunities. We believe in using our experience to facilitate Turkish companies' reach to these opportunities going forward." The First and Only Company with an E-Money License in Azerbaijan Ilker Sozdinler, CEO of United Payment, stated: "Money 20/20 is our highlight event of the year as it attracts participants from both EMEA and APAC, making it invaluable for our regional expansion strategy. Visitors approached us knowing we are the first and only company to obtain an e-money license in Azerbaijan. Several exhibitors showed interest in our activities in Azerbaijan, and we engaged in numerous discussions with prominent brands looking to enter the Azerbaijani market with us. While we are busy planning and establishing our presence in Azerbaijan, we are also eyeing the African market. We are partnering with some of the biggest players in the money transfer space; we signed several deals and are actively negotiating with more. We'll share more exciting updates with the fintech ecosystem soon." London Office: One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5AB, UK Social Links X: https://x.com/united_payment LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/unitedpayment/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/united.payment/ Media contact Brand: United Payment Contact: Media team Email: support@unitedpayment.com Website: https://unitedpayment.com SOURCE: United Payment 14/06/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

