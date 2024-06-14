Anzeige
14.06.2024
Integre Trans: APPLICATION TO THE COURT FOR THE OPENING OF RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDINGS AGAINST UAB INTEGRE TRANS

On 16 May 2024, Integre Trans UAB, legal entity code 301888546 (the Issuer or
the Company), announced an intention to initiate a restructuring process. In
accordance with statutory provisions, the Issuer approached all of its
creditors by notice, offering cooperation and proposing agreements to assist in
resolving the Company's financial difficulties within a 15-day period. 

Since no arrangements for assistance with creditors were concluded after the
15-day period, the Issuer hereby informs that an application for the opening of
restructuring proceedings was filed with the court on 13 June 2024 (the
Application). 

The Issuer will continue to provide information on the background of the
restructuring process and material updates on the progress of the Application.
