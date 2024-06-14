Integre Trans: APPLICATION TO THE COURT FOR THE OPENING OF RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDINGS AGAINST UAB INTEGRE TRANS

On 16 May 2024, Integre Trans UAB, legal entity code 301888546 (the Issuer or the Company), announced an intention to initiate a restructuring process. In accordance with statutory provisions, the Issuer approached all of its creditors by notice, offering cooperation and proposing agreements to assist in resolving the Company's financial difficulties within a 15-day period. Since no arrangements for assistance with creditors were concluded after the 15-day period, the Issuer hereby informs that an application for the opening of restructuring proceedings was filed with the court on 13 June 2024 (the Application). The Issuer will continue to provide information on the background of the restructuring process and material updates on the progress of the Application.