Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Bond

EGS Beteiligungen AG exercises right to convert bond and increases its shareholding in Siegfried to 6.2% registered shares



14-Jun-2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





EGS Beteiligungen AG exercised its right to convert one of the convertible bonds issued in December 2020 with a coupon of 0.650% and a nominal value of CHF 40m into shares. EGS Beteiligungen will receive 51'899 shares of Siegfried Holding AG and as a result will increase its stake in Siegfried from 5.0% to about 6.2% registered shares (about 7.2% including remaining purchase position). The shares will be delivered from Siegfried's treasury shares without issuance of new shares. As announced in December 2020, EGS Beteiligungen AG participated in the financing of Siegfried's acquisition of two pharmaceutical production sites in Spain through two hybrid convertible bonds issued by Siegfried. These bonds grant EGS Beteiligungen the right to convert the bonds into shares of Siegfried Holding AG when certain conditions are met. Siegfried's CEO ad interim Reto Suter: "This conversion significantly increases the shareholding of EGS Beteiligungen AG and demonstrates its trust in Siegfried." Contact Financial Analysts: Media: Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen

About Siegfried



The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2023, the company achieved sales of CHF 1.272 billion and employed on 31.12.2023 more than 3'700 people at twelve sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN).



Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.







Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements. expect more

Siegfried AG

Untere Brühlstrasse 4

4800 Zofingen, Switzerland



+41 62 746 11 11

info@siegfried.ch

www.siegfried.ch



End of Inside Information