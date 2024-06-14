Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Bond
EGS Beteiligungen AG exercised its right to convert one of the convertible bonds issued in December 2020 with a coupon of 0.650% and a nominal value of CHF 40m into shares. EGS Beteiligungen will receive 51'899 shares of Siegfried Holding AG and as a result will increase its stake in Siegfried from 5.0% to about 6.2% registered shares (about 7.2% including remaining purchase position). The shares will be delivered from Siegfried's treasury shares without issuance of new shares.
As announced in December 2020, EGS Beteiligungen AG participated in the financing of Siegfried's acquisition of two pharmaceutical production sites in Spain through two hybrid convertible bonds issued by Siegfried. These bonds grant EGS Beteiligungen the right to convert the bonds into shares of Siegfried Holding AG when certain conditions are met.
Siegfried's CEO ad interim Reto Suter: "This conversion significantly increases the shareholding of EGS Beteiligungen AG and demonstrates its trust in Siegfried."
