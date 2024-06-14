Canadian polymetallic expert Power Nickel is going from strength to strength. In the past few days, a new 8,000 m drilling program has been announced, and now a major player has joined in: Rob McEwen. He is best known as the founder of Goldcorp Inc., and under his leadership, the Company became one of the largest gold producers in the world. With his company, McEwen Mining, he was involved in several major projects, including the El Gallo Mine in Mexico and the San José Mine in Argentina. Now, he is involved with Power Nickel - and not without good reason. The top property, "Nisk" in mining-friendly Quebec, offers huge polymetallic deposits and still has plenty of potential for surprises.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...