Cardiovascular diseases have become one of the leading causes of death worldwide. With over 20 million deaths in 2021, they represent a severe global health emergency. What is particularly alarming is that up to 80% of heart attacks and strokes would be preventable if appropriate diagnosis, prevention, and treatment options were available across the board. This is where the Canadian company Cardiol Therapeutics comes in. The life sciences company focuses on the development of innovative therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The latest study results are now available and they are impressive. With a promising drug called CardiolRx, which has already received FDA Orphan Drug Designation approval for the treatment of pericarditis, the Company is positioning itself in a market with huge sales potential. Analysts see a promising investment opportunity and expect a positive share price trend for the Company. One thing is already convincing: the results from the Phase II study, designed according to the highest medical standards and evidence-based science, are laying the foundation for future commercialization.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...