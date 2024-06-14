Anzeige
WKN: A3D693 | ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71
Frankfurt
13.06.24
15:29 Uhr
0,041 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACUITY RM GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACUITY RM GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.06.2024
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acuity RM Group Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14

14 June 2024

ACUITY RM GROUP PLC

("Acuity" or the "Company")

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM) announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023, together with the notice of Annual General Meeting, to be held at held at the offices of WH Ireland, 24 Martin Lane, London, United Kingdom, EC4R 0DR at 10.00 a.m. on 10 July 2024 have been posted to shareholders.

Copies are available from the Company's registered office: 80 Cheapside, London EC2V 6EE and on its website www.acuityrmgroup.com. A copy of the AGM notice is available on the same web page.

For further information:

Acuity RM Group plc

020 3582 0566

Angus Forrest, Executive Chairman

www.acuityrmgroup.com

WH Ireland (NOMAD & Joint Broker)

https://www.whirelandplc.com/capital-markets

Mike Coe / Sarah Mather

020 7220 1666

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

020 7469 0936

Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
Bob Roberts

020 3869 6080


© 2024 PR Newswire
