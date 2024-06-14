Acuity RM Group Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14
14 June 2024
ACUITY RM GROUP PLC
("Acuity" or the "Company")
Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM) announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023, together with the notice of Annual General Meeting, to be held at held at the offices of WH Ireland, 24 Martin Lane, London, United Kingdom, EC4R 0DR at 10.00 a.m. on 10 July 2024 have been posted to shareholders.
Copies are available from the Company's registered office: 80 Cheapside, London EC2V 6EE and on its website www.acuityrmgroup.com. A copy of the AGM notice is available on the same web page.
