Acuity RM Group Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity" or the "Group")

Director Appointment

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group, which supplies the award-winning STREAM? software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, together with associated consultancy services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Katherine "Kate" Buchan ACA to the Board as Finance Director with immediate effect.

With over 25 years of experience as a chartered accountant, Kate brings a wealth of knowledge in financial controls, governance, and process improvement. Having worked in head office finance functions for Lloyds Banking Group and Credit Suisse, Kate is adept at navigating complex products, processes, and organisational structures, consistently delivering high-quality financial reporting. She joined Acuity at the end of November 2023.

The following information is disclosed in accordance with Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies in connection with the appointment of Katherine Louise Buchan aged 53, to the Board of the Company:

Katherine has not served as director of a Company within the last five years. There are no other matters under paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules to be disclosed.

Angus Forrest said "We are delighted that Kate has joined us. In the last six months she has managed the finance function, prepared the statutory accounts and managed the audit including all the changes resulting from acquisition of Acuity. We look forward to working with her for the longer term when she will bring additional commercial awareness to improve the business performance."

For further information please contact: Acuity RM Group plc https://acuityrmgroup.com Angus Forrest +44 (0) 20 3582 0566 WH Ireland (NOMAD & Broker) www.whirelandplc.com/capital-markets Mike Coe / Sarah Mather +44 (0) 20 7220 1666 Peterhouse Capital (Joint broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Clear Capital (Joint broker) Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. It's award-winning STREAM® software platform, which collects data about organisations to improve business decisions and management. It is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value. In the short to medium term this is expected to come from organic growth and thereafter may also come from complementary acquisitions.