Das Instrument 0QL US92766K1060 VIRGIN GALACTIC HLDGS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.06.2024The instrument 0QL US92766K1060 VIRGIN GALACTIC HLDGS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.06.2024Das Instrument 8W1 US83303Y1055 SNAP ONE HLDGS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.06.2024The instrument 8W1 US83303Y1055 SNAP ONE HLDGS DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.06.2024Das Instrument 28N0 CA64128D3022 NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.06.2024The instrument 28N0 CA64128D3022 NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.06.2024Das Instrument AOMU US0212442075 ALSTOM S.A. UNSP.ADR 1/10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.06.2024The instrument AOMU US0212442075 ALSTOM S.A. UNSP.ADR 1/10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.06.2024Das Instrument B4E GB0033163287 BEOWULF MIN. PLC LS-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.06.2024The instrument B4E GB0033163287 BEOWULF MIN. PLC LS-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.06.2024Das Instrument LNLB KYG5496K1242 LI NING CO.LTD NEW HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.06.2024The instrument LNLB KYG5496K1242 LI NING CO.LTD NEW HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.06.2024Das Instrument AAJ US46489V1044 PERSPECTIVE THERA.DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.06.2024The instrument AAJ US46489V1044 PERSPECTIVE THERA.DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.06.2024Das Instrument 4SM NO0010187032 MAGNORA ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.06.2024The instrument 4SM NO0010187032 MAGNORA ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.06.2024