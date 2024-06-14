XP Power Ltd - Dealings Disclosure Announcement
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14
14 June 2024
XP POWER LIMITED
("XP Power" or the "Company")
DEALINGS DISCLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENT
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers, the Company wishes to announce, for and on behalf of EBT and Jay Warner, each of whom is an associate of the Company, the following dealings in Shares on 13 June 2024 in connection with the Vesting:
Date of Dealing
Name of Associate
Nature of Dealing
Number of Shares
Dealing Price (GBP £)
Holding in shares following transaction
Resultant % of total Shares in issue following transaction1
13 June 2024
Computershare Trustees (Jersey) Limited - Trustee to the EBT
Transfer in accordance with terms of the LTIP
8,414
£0
25,828
0.11
13 June 2024
Jay Warner - President and Manager of subsidiary company
Settlement of RSUs following Vesting in accordance with terms of the LTIP
3,837
£0
16,709
0.07
13 June 2024
Jay Warner - President and Manager of subsidiary company
Sale to fund the tax liability due following Vesting
1,568
£15.76
15,141
0.06
1 The percentage shareholding is computed based on a total of 23,681,754 (excluding treasury shares) as of 13 Jun 2024 and rounded to the nearest two (2) decimal places.
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
The Directors (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and all opinions expressed herein are fair and accurate and that no material facts have been omitted from this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading, and they jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.
Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from the Offeror (including, without limitation, any press release), the sole responsibility of the Directors has been to ensure, through reasonable enquiries, that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, accurately reflected or reproduced herein.
