XP Power Ltd - Dealings Disclosure Announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14

14 June 2024

XP POWER LIMITED

("XP Power" or the "Company")

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENT

Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers, the Company wishes to announce, for and on behalf of EBT and Jay Warner, each of whom is an associate of the Company, the following dealings in Shares on 13 June 2024 in connection with the Vesting:

Date of Dealing Name of Associate Nature of Dealing Number of Shares Dealing Price (GBP £) Holding in shares following transaction Resultant % of total Shares in issue following transaction1 13 June 2024 Computershare Trustees (Jersey) Limited - Trustee to the EBT Transfer in accordance with terms of the LTIP 8,414 £0 25,828 0.11 13 June 2024 Jay Warner - President and Manager of subsidiary company Settlement of RSUs following Vesting in accordance with terms of the LTIP 3,837 £0 16,709 0.07 13 June 2024 Jay Warner - President and Manager of subsidiary company Sale to fund the tax liability due following Vesting 1,568 £15.76 15,141 0.06

1 The percentage shareholding is computed based on a total of 23,681,754 (excluding treasury shares) as of 13 Jun 2024 and rounded to the nearest two (2) decimal places.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and all opinions expressed herein are fair and accurate and that no material facts have been omitted from this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading, and they jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.

Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from the Offeror (including, without limitation, any press release), the sole responsibility of the Directors has been to ensure, through reasonable enquiries, that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, accurately reflected or reproduced herein.

