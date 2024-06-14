This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Aleksandra Gabryjalowicz-Watla, Head of Partnerships Wind & Solar Germanyat Statkraft Erneuerbare GmbH. She explains how being out "in the field" may mean more exposion to occasional opposition or bias, but she also says how to properly react to bias or even disrespect. My interest in renewables dates back to my high school years when the installed renewable capacity in my home country was still very modest. At the same time, however, I was reading articles about the latest breakthroughs in photovoltaics and decided that I wanted to be a ...

