The Chinese manufacturer claims its new MIT-5000-8T product is currently the largest and the most efficient microinverter on the market. It can accomodate eight solar modules and is said to be particularly suitable for large-size residential PV systems or commercial applications. Chinese microinverter maker Hoymiles has launched this week what it claims to be the largest and most efficient three-phase microinverter on the solar market to date at the SNEC tradeshow in Shanghai, China. "Our new MIT-5000-8T microinverter is around 20% cheaper than smaller microinverters," a spokesperson from the ...

