Construction to begin imminently at commercial-scale liquid air energy storage (LAES) plant in the United Kingdom. Major investors include Centrica, which joins as a strategic partner. From pv magazine energy storage Highview Power is ready to start building a 300 MWh liquid air energy storage (LAES) plant in the United Kingdom after securing GBP 300 million ($383 million) from a syndicate of investors. The British LAES company raised the capital in a funding round led by the state-owned UK Infrastructure Bank and energy multinational Centrica. Other investors include Rio Tinto, Goldman Sachs, ...

