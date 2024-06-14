Pressemitteilung(en)der Media and Games Invest SE:

MGI - Media and Games Invest is now Verve

MGI - Media and Games Invest SE, a leading digital media company, is pleased to announce that it has officially changed its name to Verve (Ticker: VER, ISIN: SE0018538068), with immediate effect, following approval at today's Annual General Meeting.

Verve is a fast-growing, profitable digital media company that provides AI-driven ad-software solutions. Verve matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply, enhancing results through first-party data from its own content. The company focuses on enabling better outcomes for brands, agencies, and publishers with responsible advertising solutions, while emphasizing emerging media channels.

A New Era of Efficiency and Effectiveness

"We are excited to introduce our new corporate name, Verve, which better represents our vision for the future," said CEO, Remco Westermann. "Our rebranding is not just a change of name, but a reaffirmation of our commitment to responsible, data-driven advertising solutions that drive better outcomes for our partners. With our cutting-edge AI technologies and a strong focus on emerging channels, we, together with our partners, aim to lead the industry into a new era of efficiency and effectiveness."

Positioning and Focus of Verve:

Verve's mission, "Let's make media better," focuses on enabling better outcomes with responsible advertising solutions, with an emphasis on emerging channels.

- Enabling Better Outcomes: Verve creates a more efficient marketplace for advertisers, agencies and publishers by reducing intermediaries and enhancing transparency, making every ad dollar go further. Utilizing AI and ML, we leverage proprietary first-party data, innovative contextual solutions like ATOM and Moments.AI, and enhanced third-party data to deliver campaigns with superior results.

- Commitment to Responsible Media: Verve prioritizes consumer privacy, ad quality/safety and sustainability. We prioritize a privacy-by-design approach in building our technology, while also focusing on key initiatives that brands and consumers care about, such as sustainability, carbon offsetting and DE&I initiatives. The company ensures brand safety by collaborating with trusted partners to guard against fraudulent traffic and MFA pages. Verve's dedication to quality is reinforced through robust internal processes, substantial AI investments, ...

