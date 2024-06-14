The Austrian authorities have offered €17. 9 million ($19 million) to fund medium-sized electricity storage systems, with €10 million from the climate action protection ministry and €7. 9 million from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD). From pv magazine Germany Austria's Climate and Energy Fund has launched a €17. 9 million tender program for medium-sized electricity storage systems with net capacities of between 51 kWh and 1 MWh. The funding is intended for new construction and expansion of existing battery storage systems. The program is offering €150/kWh of storage ...

