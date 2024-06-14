Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Logistea AB at XSTO

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Logistea AB, LEI: 549300ZSB0ZCKM1SL747 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument LOGI A SE0017131329 : LOGI B SE0017131337 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press release published by Logistea AB on June reason: 14, 2024 at 10:00 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 10:15 CET followed by continuous trading trading from 10:25 CET, June 14, 2024 from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift instrumen the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All ts: order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.