Freitag, 14.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3C8CM | ISIN: SE0017131329 | Ticker-Symbol: 1OL1
Frankfurt
14.06.24
08:05 Uhr
1,170 Euro
-0,020
-1,68 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGISTEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOGISTEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.06.2024 10:10 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Logistea AB at XSTO

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XSTO

Issuer:   Logistea AB, LEI: 549300ZSB0ZCKM1SL747               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument LOGI A SE0017131329                         
:      LOGI B SE0017131337                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting   With reference to the press release published by Logistea AB on June
 reason:   14, 2024 at 10:00 CET                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous The opening auction starts at 10:15 CET followed by continuous   
 trading   trading from 10:25 CET, June 14, 2024               
 from:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:  Order books have been flushed                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related   Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift
 instrumen  the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All 
ts:     order books have been flushed.                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact   Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50            
 details:  Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
